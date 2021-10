When did you know you wanted to be a surgeon? It was in High school, and ironically enough, my wife and I were looking through my high school yearbook the other day and it said specifically I wanted to be an orthopedic surgeon. I have always been drawn to the medical field and helping others. During my medical training I found surgery to be one of the most rewarding specialties in terms of patient care. I appreciate the “hands-on” nature of orthopedics and the often times rapid, predictable results. Giving someone their mobility back provides so much in terms of self-confidence, independence and their overall outlook on life.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 14 DAYS AGO