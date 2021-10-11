CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BankerDoge: A Unique Platform The Offers DeFi Services To BSC Tokens

By Guest User
cryptopolitan.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBankerDoge has launched its new official partner vault with Dogecoin 2.0. People can start staking their Dogecoin 2.0 in the new vault to receive rewards. BankerDoge is helping cryptos leverage their potential when it comes to making use of advanced technologies. Blockchain is especially new in the block for finance and within it, staking is an entirely new concept. A lot of the new cryptocurrency projects are astray without proper guidance. BankerDoge is stepping up to mitigate this knowledge gap that new projects have to bring about more informed and holistic digital ecosystems.

www.cryptopolitan.com

Street.Com

RIA Platform Offering Advisors Bitcoin Exposure

Welcome to The Ask, where each week Crypto Investor interviews essential voices doing the work to make crypto 'mainstream.' Exchange lightly edited for clarity. This week, editor-in-chief Michael Bodley spoke to Ben Cruikshank, head of RIA investing platform Flourish. The company recently rolled out Flourish Crypto, its first crypto platform, in partnership with custodian Paxos Trust.
MARKETS
finextra.com

BVNK launches digital asset financial services platform

A London-based digital asset financial services platform called BVNK has launched, promising to remove the barriers that prevent businesses and financial service providers from realising the benefits of cryptocurrencies. BVNK wants to make the use of crypto financial services more accessible, helping its clients manage treasury, payment and investment operations...
MARKETS
invezz.com

Flagship DeFi platform operator Swarm Markets opens to general public

The value of $90 billion is currently locked in DeFi platforms. Swarm operates under regulatory license from the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) in Germany. Early platform adopters will benefit from bigger rewards for trading and adding liquidity. Swarm Markets, which operates the first regulated DEX in the world, announced...
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

Synthetify DeFi Platform Halts Activity, Says Funds Are Safe

The new Synthetify DeFi Platform halted all activity shortly after its public debut because of faulty price data. Solana-based asset exchange Synthetify announced via Twitter a platform wide halt on activities. The platform cited misinformation on TWAP price data, which it sources from the Pyth Network. Moreover, the company confirmed the safe storage of funds while the platform was down.
MARKETS
VentureBeat

Customer service automation platform Aquant raises $70M

Aquant, a platform leveraging AI to support customer service workers, today announced that it closed a $70 million series C funding round led by Qumra Capital, Insight Partners, and Pitango Growth with participation from Lightspeed Venture Partners and Angular Ventures. The capital brings the company's total raised to date to $110 million, and CEO Shahar Chen says it'll be used to bolster product development and expand Aquant's engineering, client services, and go-to-market teams with positions in the U.S., Europe, and Israel.
BUSINESS
VentureBeat

Environments-as-a-service platform ReleaseHub raises $20M

ReleaseHub, an environments-as-a-service (EaaS) platform that offers software developers all the components to run their applications and data on demand in an isolated environment, has raised $20 million in a series A round of funding. ReleaseHub is setting out to simplify software development by making it easy to create environments...
TECHNOLOGY
TechSpot

Bug in Compound DeFi platform caused a giveaway of $162 million worth of COMP tokens

A hot potato: Proponents of decentralized finance love to tout the cost, speed, privacy, and security benefits compared to the traditional banking system, but it's still in the early days for this new concept. Compound, the world's fifth-largest decentralized finance protocol with a total value of $10.3 billion, experienced a smart contract glitch that resulted in a fund loss totaling $162 million.
MARKETS
American Banker

DeFi platform mistakenly sends $89 million, CEO begs its return

A bug in a recent update of the decentralized finance platform Compound sent users nearly $90 million worth of cryptocurrency in error, leaving its creator's CEO begging users to voluntarily send it back. The glitch is a black eye for cryptocurrency platforms hoping to upend the traditional finance system. DeFi...
MARKETS
pymnts

Wellness Platform Mindbody Buys Subscription Service ClassPass

Mindbody, a wellness experience technology platform, has agreed to buy ClassPass, a monthly subscription service providing access to a large network of fitness and wellness experiences, according to a press release. The new deal will help make a "one-stop shop" for business owners and consumers, the release stated. "This acquisition...
ECONOMY
zycrypto.com

Next-Gen DeFi Ardadex Token Sale is Active for Early Investors

Ardadex Protocol is an innovative platform on Cardano Blockchain that provides users with advanced AMM and NFT functionalities. The first token sale started on the 27th of September and is running until the 7th of October, 2021. Following the sale, Ardan Token will be distributed listed, and unlocked after the token sale exercise. The public sale final date will be disclosed in the coming days.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Design Taxi

DeFi Platform Sends Users $90M By Mistake, Then Threatens To Dox Them

Several users of decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Compound woke up to find themselves cryptocurrency millionaires, in a gaffe of epic proportions. The company had mistakenly given out US$90 million (280,000 COMP), following a bugged update to the server. One user even took to social media to share his overnight windfall...
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

CoinGeek TV announces Fabriik new NFT marketplace

• The New York conference concludes successfully on the second day after interviews with Fabriik's vice president. • CoinGeek addresses NFT dividends with the SLictionary glossary developer. Recently, the expert in cryptocurrencies, Kurt Wuckert, was the CoinGeek image on the second day of the event held in the State of...
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Binance Lets Customers Move Stock Tokens Before Service Shuts Down

Crypto exchange Binance is allowing European customers to migrate their tokenized stocks to another company. Binance suddenly shut down its tokenized stock service in July after several regulators said the tokens likely constituted illegal securities offerings. Customers in the European Economic Area and Switzerland can now migrate tokenized stock from...
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

An NFT and DeFi platform is helping gamers recognize the true value of in-game assets

2021 has been marked as the year for unprecedented growth in the nonfungible token (NFT) market. As the market has continued to mature, so has the demand for high-quality NFTs and a need for easier ways to buy, trade and earn income from digital assets. While large marketplaces have risen to support the collection of NFTs, little has been done to help creators kick-start their projects and take proper advantage of the world of decentralized finance (DeFi). As a result, many new creators face concerns around the lack of liquidity for in-game collectibles and difficulty engaging with their audience.
VIDEO GAMES
CoinTelegraph

No more wrapped Bitcoin? This DeFi platform brings native BTC lending to Ethereum

Until recently, the majority of Bitcoin (BTC) lending took place on centralized platforms. This was predominantly because of the cumbersome process involved in tokenizing Bitcoin into a wrapped ERC-20 version before it could be deposited on the Ethereum (ETH) network. The resulting implication of this inconvenience was not just the...
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Metaverse Wallet Review 2021: Unique Capabilities

Metaverse blockchain is one of China's first open-source, public Blockchains, although operational for four years. Metaverse is a blockchain-powered platform that aims to offer developer-friendly tools and user interfaces that are easy to use so that non-technical individuals may use this revolutionary technology in both their businesses and their daily lives.
CELL PHONES

