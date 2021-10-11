BankerDoge: A Unique Platform The Offers DeFi Services To BSC Tokens

BankerDoge has launched its new official partner vault with Dogecoin 2.0. People can start staking their Dogecoin 2.0 in the new vault to receive rewards. BankerDoge is helping cryptos leverage their potential when it comes to making use of advanced technologies. Blockchain is especially new in the block for finance and within it, staking is an entirely new concept. A lot of the new cryptocurrency projects are astray without proper guidance. BankerDoge is stepping up to mitigate this knowledge gap that new projects have to bring about more informed and holistic digital ecosystems.