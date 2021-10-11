How does student-teacher matching affect suspensions for students of color?

Persistent inequities by race and ethnicity in school discipline continue to circumscribe the educational experiences of students of color. Latino and Black students are more likely to face the harshest and most exclusionary forms of school discipline when compared to their white peers. These disparities begin when students enter school. In preschool, students of color are more likely to be suspended from school than children of other races and ethnicities, with Black students accounting for 43% of one or more preschool suspensions, despite only comprising 18.2% of U.S. preschoolers. Tragically, Black students continue to be suspended at a higher rate than their peers throughout their K-12 schooling experience. Disciplinary inequities are also concerning among Latino students, in particular Latino boys: One in five male Latino students is suspended before they enter high school.