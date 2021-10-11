CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Trail Blazers add Neil Everett to TV broadcast team

InsideHoops
 4 days ago

The Portland Trail Blazers announced today the addition of Neil Everett to the broadcast team starting in the 2021-22 season. Everett will be Television Studio Host for pre, half and post-game coverage for most Trail Blazers road games. Everett, a Portland native, has strong Pacific Northwest ties. After high school...

www.insidehoops.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

4 Trail Blazers takeaways from ugly preseason loss to Suns

The Portland Trail Blazers labored through Wednesday’s rare matinee matchup with the Phoenix Suns, falling 119-74 despite Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic playing well into the third quarter. Chris Paul didn’t suit up for the Suns at all, while Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges watched the second half from the bench. Needless to say, there was a lot of bad to take from Portland’s third consecutive exhibition defeat.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch the NBA Preseason

The Golden State Warriors will face the Portland Trail Blazers in NBA Preseason action on Monday night from the Moda Center. The starters for both teams will play but should be limited action since this is the first game for both squads. The Warriors will get Klay Thompson back this season and with Andrew Wiggins and Steph Curry, they could make a run. As for the Trail Blazers, they will be expected to play at a high level with Dame Lillard and C.J. McCollum leading the way this way.
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Which Trail Blazers Player Will Have a Breakout Season in 2021-22?

The Portland Trail Blazers are walking through that idyllic time when training camp is a few days old, but the first pre-season game has not yet appeared. New schemes are being tested and they all look good in practice. No evidence to the contrary will rear its head for a few days, if not weeks. Right now every plan works. Anything is possible.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

A Crazy Mega '5-Team' Deal: Damian Lillard And Bradley Beal To Sixers, Kyrie Irving To Kings, Ben Simmons To Trail Blazers

The NBA is known for having blockbuster trades, with big-name stars switching teams relatively regularly. Players definitely have more freedom of movement in today's basketball era, and it's rare to see a player spend their entire career with one team. There has also been an increase in the number of multi-team trades in recent memory, with teams often getting other franchises involved so that everyone can get what they want. Due to these factors, we often see fans and analysts create crazy trade proposals that they believe would help each team involved.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Tv#Willamette University#Television Studio Host#The University Of Oregon#Espnews#Sportscenter#Kgmb Tv#Cbs#Hawaii Pacific University
basketballinsiders.com

Daily NBA Preseason Picks: Warriors vs. Trail Blazers: Odds & Prediction

On Monday, October 4, 2021, the Golden State Warriors are playing against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center; free daily NBA preseason picks are viewable here at Basketball Insiders. This game begins at 10 p.m. ET. The matchup can be watched live via NBA League Pass, NBA TV...
NBA
NBA

Trail Blazers Show Progress And Room For Improvement In Loss To Warriors

After a week of training camp, the Portland Trail Blazers started off their four-game preseason schedule with a 121-107 loss to the Golden State Warriors Monday night at Moda Center. Monday’s game had the typical highs and lows that come with a first preseason contest, especially one featuring a first-time...
NBA
ClutchPoints

4 lingering questions about the Trail Blazers’ revamped playing rotation

Damian Lillard’s pointed calls for the Portland Trail Blazers to make significant roster changes this summer went unanswered. His team enters 2021-22 with last season’s same core in place and an unchanged starting lineup. Portland’s four offseason additions come mostly on the margins, with Larry Nance Jr. the only one among them guaranteed to make a meaningful impact.
NBA
NBA

2021-22 Season Preview: Portland Trail Blazers

Prepping for Year 10 in the NBA, Damian Lillard made it clear in the offseason it’s time to win in Portland on the heels of back-to-back first-round exits. Lillard delivered the words straight with no chaser after the Trail Blazers’ loss to a depleted Denver Nuggets squad. “I don’t know...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

How the new-look Trail Blazers are unleashing Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum

Analysis of the Portland Trail Blazers’ porous defense against the Golden State Warriors can wait, and there’s only so much to be gleaned from it in the first place. This is preseason basketball, remember, when offenses league-wide are expected to be ahead of defenses, let alone for a team with a rookie head coach who’s implementing a completely new defensive scheme.
NBA
FanSided

Portland Trail Blazers turned down trade offer for Ben Simmons

The Athletic’s Shams Charania recently reported that the Portland Trail Blazers received and declined an offer from the Philadelphia 76ers for a trade revolving around Ben Simmons and CJ McCollum. Sixers General Manager reportedly sought to receive not only McCollum in return for Simmons, but also three future first-round picks...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Damian Lillard shrugs off Trail Blazers’ ugly defense in exhibition opener

The Portland Trail Blazers’ defense in their exhibition loss to the Golden State Warriors wasn’t quite as porous as it often appeared on the floor, at least statistically. The Warriors’ point total was juiced by the high pace of Monday’s affair. Their offensive rating was just 110.0, well below league average last season, and wasn’t even especially dominant with Steph Curry on the floor. Golden State also put up 24 points off turnovers, taking full advantage of Portland’s carelessness with the ball its first time operating Chauncey Billups’ offensive system.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Three trades that would send Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard to a contender

It’ll be a truly sad day in the NBA if and when Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard does officially decide to call it quits and demand a trade. There hasn’t been a player more outspoken about his loyalty to the franchise that drafted him in recent memory, and a request like that would no-doubt mean he’s arrived at a sad truth. While the Blazers have tried repeatedly to build a contender around Lillard, they only have one Western Conference Finals appearance to show for their efforts since drafting him back in 2012. Still, year after year, Lillard has made it clear he’s not going anywhere, and the Blazers will continue to extend him and pay top dollar to keep him happy. However, it’s starting to feel more and more inevitable, particularly after last season’s first-round loss to the Jamal Murray-less Denver Nuggets, that Lillard’s patience will eventually run out. So where could the Blazers get the best return for Lillard while still doing him a solid by sending him to a contender?
NBA
ClutchPoints

Trail Blazers must show patience in pursuit of Ben Simmons trade

It turns out the Philadelphia 76ers are interested in trading Ben Simmons for the Portland Trail Blazers “other” star guard after all. Well, at least for a price that Daryl Morey must have known Neil Olshey would refuse to pay. Shams Charania of The Athletic and STADIUM reported on Friday...
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Trail Blazers Preseason and the NBA GM Survey

It’s a new season of Portland Trail Blazers basketball as the team kicks off their pre-season opener—and the Dave & Dia podcast is back! They can’t decide which season it is, but they’re here. Well, Dia is here. Dave was unable to record this week, so joining Dia for the second time is Dave & Dia producer, Josh Rodriguez. He may be a Knicks fan but we are pretty sure he’s secretly come over to our side and is rooting for the guys in black and red.
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Trail Blazers Fourth Unit Falls to Kings

The Portland Trail Blazers took the floor against the Sacramento Kings for Game 2 of their preseason schedule Monday night...or at least they did in name. Whether you can call a team without Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Norman Powell, and Robert Covington “Trail Blazers” is open to debate. It certainly wasn’t any version we expect to see once the regular season starts.
NBA
basketballinsiders.com

Trail Blazers vs. Suns: Preview, Predictions and Betting Picks

On Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, the Portland Trail Blazers (0-2) are playing the Phoenix Suns (2-1) at Footprint Stadium. Both teams are playing their third exhibition contest of the 2021-22 NBA season tonight. BetOnline odds are listed below. Game Information. Start time: 5 p.m. ET. Location: Footprint Stadium; Phoenix, Arizona.
NBA
The Oregonian

Root Sports now live on fuboTV: How to watch Portland Trail Blazers games on TV, without cable in 2021

Root Sports Northwest, the channel that will carry the majority of Portland Trail Blazers games broadcast in the Pacific Northwest this season and beyond, has now officially been added to fuboTV’s lineup of channels. The arrival of Root Sports on the streaming platform comes just days before the Blazers tip off in their NBA regular season opener on October 20 against the Sacramento Kings.
NBA
KEYT

Booker scores 17 in preseason debut, Suns rout Trail Blazers

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker showed in his preseason debut he’s ready to lead the Phoenix Suns to another run at an NBA championship. Booker scored 17 points in 18 minutes in the first half of the Suns’ 119-74 preseason win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Booker missed the beginning of training camp and the Suns’ first three preseason games after testing positive for COVID-19, despite being vaccinated. With Booker on the court, the Suns looked ready for a repeat trip to the NBA Finals after losing to the Milwaukee Bucks last season. Damian Lillard led Portland with 12 points.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy