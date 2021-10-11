CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota RB Potts done for season with undisclosed injury

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota running back Trey Potts will miss the remainder of the season. He has an undisclosed injury that was serious enough to keep him hospitalized for six days after it occurred in the last game. Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said Potts was doing well. The third-year player is expected to be present at the practice facility this week to visit with the team. Potts left the field late in the fourth quarter Oct. 3 at Purdue. He is second in the Big Ten with 110.4 rushing yards per game.

