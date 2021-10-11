Closures this week on I-695 near Catonsville, with beltway work continuing through Thursday

Evening rush hour traffic on I-695 Beltway Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun file

Construction-related closures are continuing Monday through Thursday on Interstate 695 as part of the final tasks on a widening project near Catonsville.

The State Highway Administration have performed construction work on the Baltimore Beltway over the last few months . Crews will also install upgrades to the automated traffic monitoring system with pavement transitions along the shoulders of I-695, according to a news release.

Motorists can expect daytime and overnight closures Monday through Thursday on the inner and outer loop of I-695 between Route 40 and Route 144/Frederick Road.

Crews will implement day time closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the left lane and left and right shoulder on I-695′s inner loop from Ingleside Avenue to Route 40, in an effort to upgrade the automated traffic monitoring systems. Additionally, lane closures will be on the outer loop’s left and right shoulder.

Crews will implement single and double lane closures overnight from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. between the Edmondson Avenue interchange and Route 144 interchange to upgrade pavement on I-695′s outer loop.

The work is part of widening of this section of I-695. Drivers should be aware of reduced speed limits, as well as other driving pattern changes, according to the SHA.