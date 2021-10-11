Nike Women’s Fast Crop

Now that fall is officially here we can find new ways to meet our fitness goals. Whether you are trying to stay fit or get healthy, having all of the gym equipment and attire you need is important. Some people want intense spin workouts, while others prefer yoga. Walking is one of our favorite -- and one of the healthiest -- forms of exercise. First of all, it's low impact, so you can maintain a conversation about last night's Bachelor episode while doing it. Another benefit is that people who walk at a moderate intensity regularly have a lower risk of high blood pressure, high cholesterol and type 2 diabetes.

