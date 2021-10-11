Analyzing the Steelers Week 5 win over the Broncos, by the numbers

The Steelers return home this week to face the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Heinz Field. Here are some things to know about the AFC West foe. Their passing game is banged up — Like, big time. The latest loss came Sunday when quarterback Teddy Bridgewater left what became a 23-7 defeat against Baltimore with a concussion, ceding the position to the inconsistent Drew Lock. Combine that development with the loss of receivers K.J. Hamler to a torn ACL, Jerry Jeudy to a high ankle sprain and Diontae Spencer to a chest injury in recent weeks, and things are not looking pretty for offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur — especially because Bridgewater was off to such a strong start. Through parts of four games, he’s totaled 892 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions while completing 72.1% of his passes. Both his yards per attempt (8.0) and his passer rating (110.6) were on pace to be the best marks of his career by sizable margins, so the Broncos are going to want to get him back soon. His status will be the most important story line to follow this week.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO