Wisconsin State

Wisconsin releases their full Week 7 depth chart

By Asher Low
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Ahead of Saturday night’s matchup with Army, Wisconsin football released their Week 7 depth chart. Most things are staying the same for a Badger team coming off of a 24-0 win at Illinois.

The most notable change is a small one, but comes at an important and deep position. Coming off of a breakout 131-yard rushing performance, freshman RB Braelon Allen has been upgraded to a co-RB2 alongside Isaac Guerendo. Those two RB’s will back up Chez Mellusi, who retains the top spot on the depth chart. The move also comes just as Wisconsin dismissed RB Jalen Berger from the program.

Here is a look at the complete depth chart for Week 7 courtesy of BadgerBlitz.com’s Jake Kocorowski on Twitter:

shakinthesouthland.com

Syracuse Has Renewed My Faith in Hate

The off week is exactly what I needed to overcome the shock of Clemson’s early-season abomination and recalibrate my hate. I admit it, after losing to NC State, the hate that I normally aim at the heart of the opponent has been aimed inward (not that the Tigers didn’t deserve hate after losing to that scummy, second rate outfit from Raleigh...no Drew...focus...focus the hate on Syracuse, don’t think about NC State). After another near humbling, and this time from a team hailing from almost Boston, if Clemson isn’t aware of its own mortality yet, I don’t think anything I say will help.
CLEMSON, SC
AllSyracue

Syracuse Football Depth Chart vs Clemson

Syracuse football has released its depth chart for the Friday night Carrier Dome matchup with the Clemson Tigers. The main changes include Devaughn Cooper's addition as OR starter in the slot with Courtney Jackson, and Terry Lockett's inclusion as a defensive tackle backup with Curtis Harper. The full depth chart is as follows.
SYRACUSE, NY
FanSided

College Football 2021: 3 teams that will be on upset alert in Week 7

Last week was supposed to be an average week in college football with a couple of big games. Luckily, rarely anything goes according to plan. Two wild games at the same time — one of which was on last week’s upset alert — concluded with thrilling finishes. Two top-10 teams lost to unranked opponents, including the No. 1 team in the country.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Arkansas announces depth chart for Auburn game

After suffering back-to-back losses, No. 17 Arkansas is looking to get back on a winning track against unranked Auburn. Here's a look at how the Hogs will roll out against the Tigers at 11 a.m. at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.) this Saturday. DEPTH CHART. OFFENSE. QB 1 KJ Jefferson...
ARKANSAS STATE
landgrantholyland.com

Buckeyes may have their latest 2022 commit by Tuesday

While fans would love nothing more than to see Ohio State on the field continuing their development, this weekend’s bye serves as a way for the team to get even healthier. After a few consecutive weeks of seeing both the offense and defense improve, it’s becoming clear that the lofty expectations for this 2021 campaign and goals are still out there for Ryan Day and his crew. Sure, the Big Ten East is no joke and may be the best division in college football right now, but Ohio State looks like they’re hitting their stride and that’s bad news for the rest of their opponents.
OHIO STATE
wtxl.com

FAMU, ESPN partner for 2021 football docuseries premiering Oct. 14

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (famuathletics.com) — Florida A&M Athletics announced today that FAMU Football will be the subject of a new, eight-episode docuseries executive produced by NBA All-Star Chris Paul and produced by ESPN+, Roadside Entertainment, and Paul's Ohh Dip!!! Productions. Why Not Us: FAMU Football will chronicle the 2021 Florida A&M football team and head coach Willie Simmons from the start of fall camp through the end of the season. The first episode will premiere Thursday, October 14, exclusively on ESPN+.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

