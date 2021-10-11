Cal OES Prepositions Firefighting Resources, Personnel Throughout Northern California as Red Flag Warnings Issued
October 11, 2021- With Red Flag Warnings issued throughout much of Northern California, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) has strategically. prepositioned critical firefighting resources to include strike teams of fire engines, firefighters, hand crews, water tenders, helicopters, dispatchers and overhead staff in nine counties – Sonoma, Contra Costa, Lake, Marin, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Colusa, Tehama and Yolo.goldrushcam.com
