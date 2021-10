Sunday football ends with one of the most anticipated games of the season. Tom Brady returns to Foxborough to take on his former team and former coach. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers bring the Lombardi Trophy with them to help New England Patriots fans remember what it felt like to have Brady win it all. Unfortunately Rob Gronkowski is out with broken ribs, and won’t be able to share the return with Brady.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO