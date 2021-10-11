CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talkin' Cowboys: A Special Start

The Cowboys are 4-1 after a 24-point win over the Giants, and this start to the season has a special quality to it, from Trevon Diggs' interception streak to Dak Prescott's triumphant return from last year's ankle injury. The crew breaks down the victory.

Dallas Sports Focus

Looking at the Dallas Cowboys remaining schedule by offensive and defensive EPA disparity at Week 6

Five weeks into the NFL season it is difficult to deny that the Dallas Cowboys are among the better teams throughout the entire league. People differ in terms of exactly how good they think Dallas is, but one thing that is universal is that the Cowboys re commanding respect from all corners. Winning is obviously the most important thing every single week, and the more that the Cowboys win the more acclaim they will receive. Ripping off victories is not easy in the NFL and predicting whether or not any given team will do it is even more difficult.
NFL
Dallas Sports Focus

Dallas Cowboys: Under-the-radar player to watch in week 6

This week the Dallas Cowboys will be facing off against another speedy/deep threat receiver in Nelson Agholor. This type of receiver early in the season has been somewhat of a problem for a certain Cowboys cornerback at times, and knowing the New England Patriots, they are going to do whatever they can to get this one-on-one matchup this week. For that reason, Anthony Brown is our under-the-radar player to watch in week six.
NFL
Dak Prescott
Dallas Sports Focus

Cowboys point/counterpoint: Gauging the impact of the returning players

It is a different season for the Dallas Cowboys in a very welcome way. While still early, they are clearly in the driver’s seat in the NFC East. Both collectively and individually, the rankings and analytics show them near the top in a variety of measurements. A schedule that always looked a bit less than intimidating seems to just be easier as the Cowboys show unexpected strength while some coming opponents face unaccustomed struggles. There is one difference this year in particular that is also rather weird. At a time when injuries are starting to drag rosters down, as the New York Giants can attest, Dallas is in a very strange position of becoming stronger and deeper as the big list of players who have been dealing with injuries and one much discussed suspension start to come back.
NFL
Yardbarker

Least Surprising About Cowboys 3-1 Start: Ezekiel Elliott

How does one separate the analysts, media members and fans who paid close offseason attention to Ezekiel Elliott's presence and future with the Dallas Cowboys ... from the ones who failed to do so?. By taking note - and tsk-tsking - those who are surprised as Zeke's successful opening month...
NFL
#Cowboys#Giants#American Football
CBS Sports

Watch Cowboys vs. Panthers: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Carolina Panthers are staying on the road next Sunday to face off against the Dallas Cowboys at 1 p.m. ET Oct. 3 at AT&T Stadium. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games. When you finish with 214 more yards than your opponent like...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: DeMarcus Ware discusses Parsons' start, Diggs snags prestigious award

Lockdown. That’s the appropriate word to use when describing how Trevon Diggs is putting wide receivers in jail this season. His league-leading three interceptions and six passes defended garnered him NFC Defensive Player of the Month honors for September. Backup running back Tony Pollard didn’t run wild on the field at practice. Instead, he was absent, but luckily it was for personal reasons and not an injury.
NFL
valleynewstoday.com

Fast start by AHSTW dooms Cowboys on Homecoming

The AHSTW Vikings put up 21 first quarter points and coasted to a 44-6 win over Sidney at Sidney’s Homecoming game Friday, Oct. 1. After the Vikings scored three first quarter touchdowns to lead 21-0, Sidney running back Cole Stenzel had a 13 yard touchdown run keeping Sidney within 28-6 at halftime.
SIDNEY, IA
DFW Community News

Are Cowboys Fans Ready to Start Getting Their Hopes Up?

The Dallas Cowboys have won three straight games, and with a 3–1 record, the team is one victory from its best start since the 2016 NFL season. Remember that year? In dealing with the Cowboys’ suddenly soaring expectations, that’s a useful barometer. Yes, friends, you’re reading one of those articles...
NFL
600 ESPN El Paso

Amid the Hot Start, Cowboys Cut Pro Bowl LB Jaylon Smith

Usually when things are going right in the NFL, teams are very reluctant to make major changes in fear of upsetting the apple cart. One thing we have come to realize though over the tenure of Jerry Jones owning the Dallas Cowboys is that they have no problem doing things unusually.
NFL
WFAA

Cowboys overcome slow start, cruise past Giants to improve to 4-1

The Dallas Cowboys are a good enough football team that even their sloppy efforts wind up looking like dominant wins that were never in doubt. This is a bonafide contender. A genuine threat to the league. And a team that should walk into Kansas City in mid-November with an 8-1 record.
NFL
