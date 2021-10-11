Monday’s Chicago White Sox playoff game against the Houston Astros is postponed because of rain and rescheduled for Tuesday

Houston Astros center fielder Jake Meyers steals second base past Chicago White Sox second baseman Cesar Hernandez during the second inning. John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune

Carlos Rodón played catch in left field Monday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The left-hander would have to wait a day to take the mound for the Chicago White Sox in Game 4 of the American League Division Series after expected rain led to a postponement Monday morning.

The Sox and Houston Astros will try again Tuesday, with Game 4 scheduled for 1:07 p.m. at Guaranteed Rate Field. It will be televised on FS1.

The Astros lead the best-of-five series 2-1. Game 5, if necessary, would be Wednesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston (7:07 p.m., FS1).

“(Sunday’s) game was so long and a quick turnaround (Monday), I think this (postponement) makes for better baseball (Tuesday),” Sox manager Tony La Russa said, referring to Game 3.

The Sox won 12-6 on Sunday night in a game that lasted 4 hours, 27 minutes. It was the longest nine-inning postseason game in Sox history.

“I really appreciate the swiftness that the league office made this decision, so that gives us time to do whatever you’ve got to do,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “It gives both sides another chance at resting their bullpen, but we’ll see the effects of it (Tuesday).”

Both teams used six pitchers in Game 3.

“We all wanted to play (Monday) to keep this thing rolling and keep momentum, but, yeah, the extra day off definitely helps our bullpen,” said Sox reliever Aaron Bummer, who struck out four in 1⅔ scoreless innings Sunday. “We used a lot of guys (Sunday), a couple guys longer than what we’re used to.

“We’re all ready to go (Monday). Everyone was going to be able to go out there and do what we needed to get done, but having the extra day off definitely is going to be a little bit of a deep breath and a breather for us to be able to go back out for Game 4.”

La Russa said Rodón still will start Game 4 . Game 1 starter Lance Lynn could be an option in the bullpen.

The Astros decided not to stay with José Urquidy and will go with Lance McCullers Jr., who allowed four hits and struck out four in 6⅔ scoreless innings Thursday in their 6-1 victory in Game 1 .

