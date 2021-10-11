1 killed in 7-vehicle crash on Kennedy Expressway on North Side

One person was killed in a seven-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 on Chicago’s North Side in a crash that closed all outbound lanes of the Kennedy Expressway for several hours overnight, according to Illinois State Police.

Troopers were called to northbound I-90 near Natoma Avenue after a report of a crash involving multiple vehicles at 11:17 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from Trooper Genelle Jones of the Illinois State Police. One person was killed and three others were sent to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, she said.

All outbound lanes of the Kennedy in Union Ridge, not far from Taft High School, were closed at 11:23 p.m. for the investigation, officials said. Traffic was diverted off the Kennedy at Bryn Mawr Avenue.

The person who died was not identified by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as of Monday morning and it wasn’t immediately clear whether the person was a man or woman. According to preliminary reports from the medical examiner’s office and state police, the person was pronounced dead at 12:05 a.m. Monday at the crash site.

Makes and models of the vehicles involved were not immediately released and Jones did not provide information about the cause of the crash.

All lanes were reopened at 6:39 a.m., state police said.

Check back for updates.

