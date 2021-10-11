Rubama: Regent University is home to a growing athletic program that most know little about

Most people know Regent University as a private Christian school in Virginia Beach that was founded by former Southern Baptist minister Pat Robertson in 1977.

It’s also the home of the Christian Broadcasting Network.

But the college has a growing athletic program that most people aren’t aware of.

Randolph Holland III was one of them.

As a senior at Great Bridge Christian, Holland wasn’t sure about his future.

The point guard was looking for a school that made faith and education a priority while also continuing his basketball career.

“I had no clue what I was going to do as far as education-wise. I felt like my basketball career was coming to an end,” he said. “I was just praying and hoping for an opportunity.”

His prayers were answered in Regent, located just 10 miles from his high school down Centreville Turnpike.

“Truthfully, I had no clue what Regent was,” he said. “I had no clue where it was.”

Holland visited and fell in love with the school and its slogan: “Christian leadership changes the world.”

“I kind of already knew this is where I should be,” said Holland, now a senior at Regent. “It’s been a blessing. Me and my teammates are dedicating this season to God because He’s the one that made it happen. We just hope to put Regent on the map.”

Track and field was the school’s first sport in the fall of 2016, with the first competition in the spring of 2017. The school added men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, co-ed cheerleading, and men’s and women’s cross country. Men’s and women’s basketball followed in 2018, and the school currently has about 100 total athletes competing.

The Regent Royals are a South Region member institution in the National Christian Collegiate Athletic Association, which is comprised of Christian universities, colleges and Bible colleges. The NCCAA, formed in 1968, has 92 members. Some Regent teams also compete in other athletics associations, including the NCAA, NAIA and ACCA.

Getting athletes to think about Regent is something its coaches want to change.

First-year women’s volleyball coach Katelyn Totherow admits she knew nothing about Regent at first. She had been an assistant coach at the University of Virginia-Wise and Lenoir-Rhyne, but was looking for a change.

“I was applying for jobs all over the place. I didn’t even see the position posted, but my dad saw it and told me about it,” she said. “I also love the beach, so when I saw that this position was open, I thought it was for me. I just really thought it would be a great time for me to transition and be back in that environment where the girls were here not just because they love volleyball and the school, but because they love Jesus and want to play volleyball for Jesus. I just feel like the Lord was all over it. Everything just worked out.”

When Totherow speaks to prospective athletes, she educates them all about the school.

“Honestly, they respond and say, ‘I didn’t know that they had athletics,’” she said. “I tell them, ‘Yes, we do. And we’re growing.’ There is such a special vibe when you come on our campus.”

Brooke Glisson attended nearby Kempsville High and learned more about Regent from a former teammate.

“It just seemed too good to be true,” said Glisson, who plays both volleyball and basketball for the Royals. “It’s just so welcoming.”

Dr. Samuel J. Botta serves double duty for Regent as the school’s director of athletics and men’s basketball coach. He said last year was a tough one — like every other school’s — because of COVID. He remembers the day he had to make the tough decision to shut down athletics after just two games.

“I was on a Zoom call last January and had to tell all of our student-athletes we were having to cancel the year,” he said. “That’s not a conversation that any athletic director wants to have or coach wants to have with their kids. But yet it was necessary. And the decision, I believe, was the right one.”

Seeing teams return to campus this summer was an answer to his prayers.

“It was a lot of joy and I was very happy for them,” Botta said about the teams, which began competition on Aug. 28. “Now the greatest joy for me is to see them enjoying something that they love to do.”

Botta is excited about the future of the program. The school is in the early development stages of building a state-of-the-art, 40-acre athletic complex with courts and modern facilities that will help the program grow.

“One of the things we want to do is do a better job of recruiting in the 757,” he said. “This is a good, strong, athletic area. We are trying to bring some attention to Regent.”

Larry Rubama, 757-446-2273, larry.rubama@pilotonline.com | Follow @LHRubama on Twitter.