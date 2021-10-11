CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday evening UK news briefing: Tensions build in Whitehall feud

By Danny Boyle
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrexit row | Unionists do not care about the European Court of Justice's oversight of post-Brexit arrangements in Northern Ireland, Dublin claimed today - prompting a furious backlash from Belfast and London. Simon Coveney, Ireland's foreign affairs minister, intensified his war of words with Lord Frost. In his analysis, Europe Editor James Crisp says it is wise to ignore the chest-beating over red lines from the UK and EU.

www.telegraph.co.uk

