Monday evening UK news briefing: Tensions build in Whitehall feud

The big story: Patel launches Everard murder inquiry. This was a no-nonsense speech. Priti Patel used her address to the Conservative party conference to launch an inquiry into how murderer Wayne Couzens became and remained a Metropolitan police officer before kidnapping, raping and killing Sarah Everard. The announcement of the two-part inquiry was the cornerstone of a wide-ranging mission statement from the Home Secretary. The inquiry will investigate what could and should have been done to prevent the murder amid claims that Couzens was known as the "rapist" at his previous force and was involved in two alleged incidents of indecent exposure. Ms Patel, who gave an extensive interview to the Telegraph about her goals as Home Secretary, also used her address to promise to continue tackling "the kingpins" in county lines drugs, as well as pledging to get tough with people traffickers and illegal immigrants. She also announced tough new measures to tackle "so-called eco-warriors, trampling over our way of life and draining police resources". Tom Harris asks why Labour is not siding with ordinary working people against Insulate Britain in the same way as Tory MPs who have condemned the group's tactics.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO