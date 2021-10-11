Bradford Pumpkin Show kicks off Tuesday

BRADFORD — The Bradford Pumpkin Show returns this week, kicking off its five days of festivities with the opening of the midway and various contests on Tuesday, Oct. 12. The midway will be open from 4-10 p.m. on Tuesday, with the Pumpkin Diaper Derby and Pumpkin City Run being held on the north end stage at 5:30 p.m. A parade will follow at 7 p.m., along with the Prince and Princess Contest after the parade on the north end stage.