It’s hard to say goodbye to a pet, and even harder to see them suffering and in pain, even for just a few moments. Pets are such a big part of our lives that it’s hard to see them slowly fading away, as they become more than just members of the family - their memories stay with us for a long time. A couple in Salt Lake County wanted the chance to give their dog one last final moment of joy before her passing, so they contacted the Salt Lake County Ice Center. For what purpose, you may ask? The couple wanted their dog Maggie, who was dying of cancer, to roll around in the snow one last time. They sent out a social media post-Friday that read, “Does anyone have a shaved ice machine that they have put away for the season? Our sweet dog is passing of cancer and Monday we want to build her one last snowbank to roll around in. ...Maggie and both of us thank you all deeply for reading this.”

10 DAYS AGO