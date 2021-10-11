CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennedy, Meehan join O’Neil, Cannon, Hollman, DeJong & Laing

By WISCONSIN LAW JOURNAL STAFF
Wisconsin Law Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Kennedy and Jason Meehan have joined O’Neil, Cannon, Hollman, DeJong & Laing. Kennedy, a graduate of Marquette University Law School, will join the firm’s Business Law Practice Group, where he will assist clients in a wide variety of business law matters. Drawing on his experience as in-house counsel for a large construction company, he will provide a high-level understanding of contract management and regulation.

wislawjournal.com

Comments / 0

