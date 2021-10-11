Kennedy, Meehan join O’Neil, Cannon, Hollman, DeJong & Laing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Embattled state Rep. John Thompson appeared virtually in court Wednesday morning and has paid a fine related to his July traffic stop, meaning his Minnesota drivers license remains valid. Thompson was pulled over on the Fourth of July in downtown St. Paul for driving without a front license plate. He showed an expired Wisconsin driver’s license during the stop. Court records showed he had $316 in unpaid fines last month. On Wednesday, he agreed to pay a $100 fine, and the state agreed to suspend prosecuting his case for one year. If he abides by the law in that...

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO