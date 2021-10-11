CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrison, NY

Thousands line streets for 43rd annual 'It's Great to Live in Harrison' parade

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=478yCE_0cNqYBhv00

Thousands of people lined the street of Harrison to celebrate the return of the 43rd annual "It's Great to Live in Harrison" parade.

The parade stepped off from Halstead and Thatcher avenues and ended at Ma Riis Park.

Spectators tell News 12 they are happy to have the festivities back since last year’s was canceled due to the pandemic.

After the parade, the town joined together at Ma Riis Park for food, rides, and entertainment the rest of the day.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harrison, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halstead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News 12

News 12

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy