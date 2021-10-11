Thousands line streets for 43rd annual 'It's Great to Live in Harrison' parade

Thousands of people lined the street of Harrison to celebrate the return of the 43rd annual "It's Great to Live in Harrison" parade.

The parade stepped off from Halstead and Thatcher avenues and ended at Ma Riis Park.

Spectators tell News 12 they are happy to have the festivities back since last year’s was canceled due to the pandemic.

After the parade, the town joined together at Ma Riis Park for food, rides, and entertainment the rest of the day.