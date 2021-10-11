The first things we want to do in the GTA remasters

GTA 3 was mind blowing in 2001. It was a whole city at a time when 3D games had only just started to break out of rooms and hallways—it's only three years removed from the original Half-Life—and unlike most games, it wasn't sci-fi, fantasy, or kids' stuff. It was rude. There were swears. You could run people over indiscriminately, but unlike Postal, which was purely about upsetting the media with pointless violence, it took place in a world people lived in, one that seemed to function without you.