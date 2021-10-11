CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 ways to win the game before you start

By Inman Content Studio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnline leads are an essential pillar in your real estate business. John Marrone, a Business Adviser for the CINC Live Team, has helped thousands of businesses become more profitable and efficient. For nearly four years, he has guided more than 7,500 agents on the playbook to set more appointments and increase their earnings during CINC’s Conversion Day. John focuses on the framework agents need to deploy to create emotion with the home buyer or seller, which drives the motion.

