Brock Lesnar has returned to Friday Night SmackDown ahead of his match with Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WWE Crown Jewel! Ever since Roman Reigns came back to the WWE and started working with Paul Heyman, one of the biggest questions that has been lurking under the surface is what would happen if Brock Lesnar ever came back into the equation. Now we have an idea of what that will look like as Lesnar has come back following his surprise at WWE SummerSlam to confront Roman Reigns ahead of their match at Crown Jewel.

WWE ・ 13 DAYS AGO