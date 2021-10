The Life West Strategic Plan is a “great opportunity for us all at Life Chiropractic College West to learn, think, collaborate and grow. This strategic plan is not just a dream or a vision. It is a roadmap that will guide Life West as we embark on the next development phase,” said Dr. Ron Oberstein when the plan was launched in 2019. The current plan is focused on always enhancing graduate outcomes and the student experience, and on setting the college up to continue to thrive into the future, all while remaining grounded in our core value of Lasting Purpose – to Give, Do, Love and Serve from one’s own Abundance.

HAYWARD, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO