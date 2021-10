Markets are getting more volatile. Vauld helps you buy the dip. You’ve heard it before – stock prices are untethered from reality, housing prices are overheated, and cryptocurrencies are running on hype. According to Yale’s Crash Confidence Index, the percentage of individual investors that are confident in the current markets hit a record low of 13% this August – and this was even before the Evergrande’s $300 billion fiasco, which recently triggered the worst day on Wall Street since May.

STOCKS ・ 10 HOURS AGO