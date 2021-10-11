CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shortage of essential food items leads to price increases at stores and restaurants

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Stores across the Hudson Valley are warning customers of possible price hikes due to global shortages of essential food items.

Businesses that struggled through the pandemic are finding that one crisis is triggering another.

The crunch, combined with an ongoing shortage of shipping supplies and truck drivers, is leading to a major slowdown in delivering goods as well as price hikes. "What we went through last year —and this year, it's getting worse this year than it was last year," says Nino Monconsole, owner of Turiello’s Pizzeria.

The Nyack staple for more than four decades is grappling with the effects of the global supply shortage.

Monconsole says he can't get enough vital goods he needs, such as chicken, vegetables, soybean and oil.

And to make matters worse, the prices he pays for these goods are skyrocketing - he gives the soybean oil as an example. "We went from $18 for five gallons to $46. And chicken wings too - I mean we went from $36 to $45, $55, $65…just for 10 pounds,” says Monconsole.

Monconsole hasn't raised the prices on his menu in years but will, depending on how long he can sustain doling this much money out to keep cooking. "Right now, we just found out that the cheese went up almost 60 cents a pound and the pizza is still $15, but the way it's supposed to be about $17 or $18 a pie, but I can't do that."

That's because Monconsole says he doesn't have it in him to charge his loyal customers - whho he calls his family - the higher prices he actually needs.

Best Life

Chick-fil-A Customers Are Outraged That the Fast-Food Chain Is Doing This

From its signature "my pleasure" mantra to helping push a customer's car to the gas station, Chick-fil-A and its employees have a reputation for going above and beyond for customers. In fact, this fast food chain was recently voted best in customer satisfaction for the third year in a row in a 2021 Newsweek survey. But despite its success with fast food consumers over the years, Chick-fil-A has recently come under fire for a decision that has upset even its most loyal devotees. Read on find out what has Chick-fil-A customers so riled up that they've filed a lawsuit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

Walmart Is Limiting How Much Toilet Paper You Can Buy Amid a National Shortage

With at least one store in every state, Walmart is a go-to destination for household staples. But finding every item on your shopping list at Walmart may be difficult right now because the retailer is facing these five shortages. Now, the low-price chain is also limiting how much toilet paper customers can buy amid a national shortage.
Fox17

Dollar Tree's planned price hikes not a hit with shoppers

Dollar Tree, one of the last true dollar stores selling items for $1, is about to succumb to inflation and soaring shipping costs. Some shoppers, especially retirees and others on fixed incomes, say they are unhappy about the change. Willa Davenport has been shopping at Dollar Tree for years because...
BUSINESS
News 12

News 12

ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

