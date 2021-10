REST IN PEACE: Longtime Athens soundman and friend to many Wes Delk died on Saturday, Sept. 25. Known among the professional touring circuit as soundman to Waylon Jennings, Dawes, Widespread Panic and many others, his roots were homegrown here in Athens. Among his many gigs, he was head soundman at the Uptown Lounge, and in 1989, when Uptown owner Kyle Pilgrim and manager Duck Anderson reopened the Georgia Theatre, Delk became head soundman there as well. Most recently, he was production manager and soundman at The Melting Point, where he was at the helm since its inception. Delk had been in poor health for several years. There is reportedly a memorial party, consistent with Delk’s wishes, slated to happen sometime in November, and when I get the full details, I’ll publish them here for you.

ATHENS, GA ・ 9 DAYS AGO