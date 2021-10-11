Tense Video Catches Bull Elk Charging At People In Estes Park

A bull elk was caught on camera charging at a group of onlookers recently in Estes Park, Colorado, according to FOX 31 . "Watch out, watch out!" can be heard in the footage as people darted away from the aggressive animal.

Wildlife officials have been constantly warning residents and visitors about getting too close to bull elks, especially since October marks the peak of males assembling their harem of females .

“ They can be extremely aggressive , especially if they think somebody or something is threatening his group of females,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife Manager Chase Rylands told reporters. Rylands says he spent a lot of time reminding people at Bond Park to stay back from a resting bull elk and his harem.

“You’d think it would be common knowledge not to approach these animals,” he says, “but you still have people doing that.”

As people flock to catch these bull elks in videos and selfies, locals say the issues have gotten worse.

"Every day this fall, we’ve seen it," Kris Hazelton , who runs Estes Park News , says. “Every time we see a herd, people are way too close.”

Rylands recommends using the "rule of thumb," where you place your hand in front of yourself. If you give a thumbs up, and the entire elk is covered by the finger, you're a good distance away from the animal.