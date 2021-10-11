CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin has changes at RB in their Week 7 offensive depth chart

By Asher Low
 4 days ago
Earlier this morning, Wisconsin released their Week 7 depth chart and had changes at the RB position. The Badgers are preparing to play Army on Saturday with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. CT at Camp Randall in Madison.

The Wisconsin running back room has had a tumultuous weekend as four-star 2020 commit Jalen Berger was dismissed from the program. There was no clear reason given for Berger’s dismissal, but it does open up carries for other Badger RB’s. Saturday’s win over Illinois was the emergence of freshman Braelon Allen, who was recruited to Wisconsin as a LB but has switched positions to RB. Allen rushed for 131 yards on 18 carries and had his second career touchdown.

While most of the depth chart stayed consistent, there are small changes at certain positions, including RB. Here is a look at the complete Week 7 offensive depth chart:

Quarterback

Oct 2, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) throws a pass during warmups prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

QB1: Graham Mertz

QB2: Chase Wolf

Running Back

Sep 11, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Chez Mellusi (6) rushes with the football during the second quarter against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

RB1: Chez Mellusi

RB2: Isaac Guerendo/Braelon Allen (Allen now listed as co-RB2)

Fullback

FB John Chenal, S Travian Blaylock

FB1: John Chenal

FB2: Quan Easterling

Wide Receiver

Sep 25, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Kendric Pryor (3) runs in for a touchdown against Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Clarence Lewis (6) during the second half at Soldier Field. Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

WR: Kendric Pryor, Chimere Dike

WR: Danny Davis, Jack Dunn

Tight End

Dec 12, 2020; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Wisconsin Badgers tight end Jake Ferguson (84) runs the ball after a reception during the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

TE1: Jake Ferguson

TE2: Jack Eschenbach

Left Tackle

Sep 7, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Tyler Beach (65) during the game against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

LT1: Tyler Beach

LT2: Logan Brown

Left Guard

Credit – Kelli Steffes, UW Athletics

LG1: Josh Seltzner

LG2: Cormac Sampson

Center

Wisconsin offensive lineman Joe Tippmann (75) looks for someone to block during the first quarter of their game against Eastern Michigan Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.

C1: Joe Tippmann

C2: Kayden Lyles

Right Guard

Oct 2, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

RG1: Jack Nelson

RG2: Michael Furtney

Right Tackle

Oct 12, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Bruss (60) during the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

RT1: Logan Bruss

RT2: Tanor Bortolini

