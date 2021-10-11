Wisconsin has changes at RB in their Week 7 offensive depth chart
By Asher Low
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
4 days ago
Earlier this morning, Wisconsin released their Week 7 depth chart and had changes at the RB position. The Badgers are preparing to play Army on Saturday with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. CT at Camp Randall in Madison.
The Wisconsin running back room has had a tumultuous weekend as four-star 2020 commit Jalen Berger was dismissed from the program. There was no clear reason given for Berger’s dismissal, but it does open up carries for other Badger RB’s. Saturday’s win over Illinois was the emergence of freshman Braelon Allen, who was recruited to Wisconsin as a LB but has switched positions to RB. Allen rushed for 131 yards on 18 carries and had his second career touchdown.
While most of the depth chart stayed consistent, there are small changes at certain positions, including RB. Here is a look at the complete Week 7 offensive depth chart:
Quarterback
QB1: Graham Mertz
QB2: Chase Wolf
Running Back
RB1: Chez Mellusi
RB2: Isaac Guerendo/Braelon Allen (Allen now listed as co-RB2)
With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
Riding high after their 23-20 win over No. 4 Penn State, the Iowa Hawkeyes suffered a heavy dose of reality when starting cornerback Riley Moss was removed from the depth chart following a knee injury. The school has not released an official diagnosis or timetable for his return yet. Riley...
The Denver Broncos made a move to sign Avery Williamson at linebacker, but the Tennessee Titans swooped in and sniped him away. After the Josey Jewell injury, the Denver Broncos decided to promote from within and let second-year player Justin Strnad fill his starting role next to Alexander Johnson at inside linebacker. Although Strnad has done fairly well, he doesn’t play the run nearly as well as Jewell and that was an area the Broncos saw an opportunity to upgrade.
Syracuse football has released its depth chart for the Friday night Carrier Dome matchup with the Clemson Tigers. The main changes include Devaughn Cooper's addition as OR starter in the slot with Courtney Jackson, and Terry Lockett's inclusion as a defensive tackle backup with Curtis Harper. The full depth chart is as follows.
Wisconsin dismissed redshirt freshman running back Jalen Berger from the program, coach Paul Chryst announced Sunday. Berger did not play in Saturday’s 24-0 win at Illinois. He ranks fourth on the Badgers (2-3, 1-2 Big Ten) this season with 88 rushing yards in three games, with one touchdown. He caught two passes for 17 yards.
After suffering back-to-back losses, No. 17 Arkansas is looking to get back on a winning track against unranked Auburn. Here's a look at how the Hogs will roll out against the Tigers at 11 a.m. at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.) this Saturday. DEPTH CHART. OFFENSE. QB 1 KJ Jefferson...
A member of the Tennessee Titans has reportedly retired just five games into the 2021 season. Ty Sambrailo, a veteran offensive lineman, was placed on the Titans reserve/retired list Tuesday afternoon according to an announcement from the team. The 29-year-old will hang up his jersey for good after a little over six years in the NFL.
ESPN on Monday published an article giving their college football midseason takeaways, including surprises, disappointments, Heisman picks and more. Several ESPN reporters weighed in on which team has (...)
After running for the fourth-most rushing yards in a game in Illini history on Saturday, Illinois running back Chase Brown was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week on Monday, the conference office announced. Brown is Illinois' second Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week this season after...
The following is the unofficial depth chart for the Browns' Week 5 game Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Kickoff is slated for 4:05 p.m., and the game can be seen on CBS.
Senior cornerback Riley Moss is not listed on the two-deep depth chart that the Iowa football team released on Monday ahead of its Week 7 game against Purdue. Moss left Iowa’s 23-20 win over Penn State with an unspecified injury after picking off a pass in the second quarter. Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said after the game that he felt optimistic about Moss’s status going forward.
Nebraska football made several updates to its depth chart released on Monday to reflect changes in its starting offensive line from Saturday’s win over Northwestern. Freshman Teddy Prochazka is now listed as the starting left tackle, with Ezra Miller listed as the backup. At left guard, Nouredin Nouili is listed as the starter with Ethan Piper and Brant Banks both the co-No. 2 at that spot. Banks wasn’t in uniform for Saturday’s game against Northwestern and had a large wrap on his right hand.
Despite the title, let’s start with the depth chart:. The only change of note is that Jackson Balter has been named the starting punter, after two blocked punts against Old Dominion the coaching staff appears to be shaking things up on the punting unit. Injury Report:. Both teams missing one...
Liberty bounced back from its first loss of the season last week with a dominating win over UAB, 36-12, in the first ever game played at Protective Stadium. This week, the Flames return home for the annual homecoming game against Middle Tennessee State. The Blue Raiders are currently 2-3 on the season and coming off a 34-28 win over Marshall. It will be an afternoon game for the first time this season with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 p.m. EST on ESPN3. The Flames opened as a 16-point favorite, but the line has already jumped to 19.5. Liberty has released its depth chart for this game.
The big game is almost here. Freddie Maggard and the rest of the Depth Chart Podcast crew have everything you need to get ready for the Saturday night showdown between the Cats and the Gators. Will the BBN be rewarded with a big win, or is heartbreak around the corner? Highlights:
After handling Tennessee last week with relative ease, Dan Mullen has opted to leave the Florida depth chart untouched for a road game at Kentucky. Losing senior linebacker Ventrell Miller forced the only major shake-up on Florida’s depth chart this year.
Wisconsin Badgers fans have been waiting with bated breath since Saturday to learn the the injury status of starting QB Graham Mertz and starting TE Jake Ferguson. As we mentioned on Sunday, Mertz was taken to the hospital but released the same day. Ferguson was able to return to the sideline during the game, but didn’t return to action.
Notre Dame released its updated depth chart in advance of Saturday night’s return to Lane Stadium and a 7:30 kickoff against the Virginia Tech Hokies. There are no changes from last week’s unofficial listings that, it should be noted, including Kurt Hinish who was ruled out prior to release. OFFENSE.
ATHENS, Ga. — The No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs take the field Saturday to face the Arkansas Razorbacks in second Top 10 matchup of the 2021 season. Kickoff is set for Noon ET with ESPN televising the game. The Bulldogs are now 56-14 under sixth-year head coach Kirby Smart, with...
The Detroit Lions are on the road in Week 4 as they travel to Soldier Field for a divisional matchup with the Chicago Bears. This comprehensive depth chart is designed to give fans an expanded look at the current roster, and you will often see things that vary from traditional depth charts. Occasionally you will see a player listed at multiple positions. This happens when a player holds key roles at multiple spots and doesn’t fit into just one box. Additionally, we added player numbers for easier tracking during the game, bolded the anticipated starters, and all rookies will have an * after their name.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.
Comments / 0