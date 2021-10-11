Wisconsin has changes at RB in their Week 7 offensive depth chart

Earlier this morning, Wisconsin released their Week 7 depth chart and had changes at the RB position. The Badgers are preparing to play Army on Saturday with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. CT at Camp Randall in Madison.

The Wisconsin running back room has had a tumultuous weekend as four-star 2020 commit Jalen Berger was dismissed from the program. There was no clear reason given for Berger’s dismissal, but it does open up carries for other Badger RB’s. Saturday’s win over Illinois was the emergence of freshman Braelon Allen, who was recruited to Wisconsin as a LB but has switched positions to RB. Allen rushed for 131 yards on 18 carries and had his second career touchdown.

While most of the depth chart stayed consistent, there are small changes at certain positions, including RB. Here is a look at the complete Week 7 offensive depth chart:

Quarterback

QB1: Graham Mertz

QB2: Chase Wolf

Running Back

RB1: Chez Mellusi

RB2: Isaac Guerendo/Braelon Allen (Allen now listed as co-RB2)

Fullback

FB John Chenal, S Travian Blaylock

FB1: John Chenal

FB2: Quan Easterling

Wide Receiver

WR: Kendric Pryor, Chimere Dike

WR: Danny Davis, Jack Dunn

Tight End

TE1: Jake Ferguson

TE2: Jack Eschenbach

Left Tackle

LT1: Tyler Beach

LT2: Logan Brown

Left Guard

LG1: Josh Seltzner

LG2: Cormac Sampson

Center

C1: Joe Tippmann

C2: Kayden Lyles

Right Guard

RG1: Jack Nelson

RG2: Michael Furtney

Right Tackle

RT1: Logan Bruss

RT2: Tanor Bortolini