CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Kirby Smart updates JT Daniels' injury status

By J.C. Shelton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28xW8p_0cNqUrCF00

No. 1 Georgia is at the top of college football without its starting quarterback. J.T. Daniels is still dealing with a lat injury that has held him out the last two games.

Backup Stetson Bennett has stepped in and played especially well in Daniels’ absence, but we expect Daniels to take over once he’s healthy.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart spoke on Daniels’ status during his Monday press conference.

“I’m not going to get into any hypotheticals. We are trying to get JT back. He was much improved this last week. For the game, he was able to throw a lot more than he was last week,” Smart said. “He’s going to throw again today, even though today will be a much lighter game than even our normal Mondays are. But we will look at seeing how he is and where he is, but I’m not getting into that.”

With the way the Georgia defense is playing, Smart and staff are not in a hurry to rush Daniels back and risk further injury. Bennett has done a good job of controlling the game and protecting the ball in Daniels’ place.

Bennett threw for 231 yards on 14 of 21 passes with two scores, along with six rushes for 41 yards on the ground in a 34-10 win over No. 18 Auburn.

With how Smart likes to keep decisions close to his chest prior to gametime, we likely won’t know who will get the start versus No. 11 Kentucky until kickoff on Saturday.

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

JT Daniels injury update: Georgia starts Stetson Bennett against Arkansas

No. 2 Georgia will be without its starting quarterback heading into a crucial matchup against No. 8 Arkansas. J.T. Daniels has been dealing with a Grade 1 lat strain that will keep him out of a crucial game, with Stetson Bennett slated to get the start in the top-10 matchup on Saturday, according to The Athletic.
ARKANSAS STATE
On3.com

How Auburn will prepare for Stetson Bennett or JT Daniels

Entering an all-important against No. 2 Georgia, Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin is strategizing without knowing who will be at quarterback for the Bulldogs. In his press conference earlier this week, Harsin spoke about how Auburn will prepare for Stetson Bennet or J.T. Daniels. “When you have a gameplan, you...
AUBURN, GA
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
On3.com

Nick Saban makes hilarious first-time admission to Miss Terry

While the dominant storyline around Alabama this week is the top-15 matchup against Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, college football fans have learned a fair amount about Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s family, too. On Thursday’s weekly “Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show,” the Alabama coach shed some...
FOOTBALL
voiceofmotown.com

Former Player: “This Coaching Staff is Ruining Lives and Needs to Go”

Morgantown, West Virginia – During Neal Brown’s weekly press conference, Brown briefly mentioned that Tennessee transfer defensive lineman Darel Middleton “was no longer with us.”. Brown didn’t elaborate on the departure, but Middleton cleared it up on social media. “I made that decision, not them. Say what’s all been said.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
Popculture

Colin Kaepernick Shares Big Update on NFL Comeback

Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin has message for media about Alabama

Alabama had to sweat out a win against Florida last week, which is something the Crimson Tide have not been all that accustomed to in the Nick Saban era. A lot of people felt the Gators exposed some of Alabama’s weaknesses, but Lane Kiffin wishes the media would stop talking about that.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jt Daniels
Person
Kirby Smart
FanSided

Ed Orgeron contract: What is Ed Orgeron’s buyout if fired by LSU?

If LSU decides to part ways with head coach Ed Orgeron, they will have to buy him out. How much will Orgeron’s buyout be if he’s fired?. After another loss to a ranked opponent, the hourglass for how much longer Ed Orgeron will remain LSU’s head coach is quickly waning. The 3-2 Tigers opened their season with a loss to UCLA and took another blow to the chin last weekend when they lost to No. 18 Auburn. With each loss, dating back to last season, many are clamoring for the departure of the championship-winning coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

LSU football: 3 big names to target to replace Ed Orgeron

If the LSU football program needs to replace Ed Orgeron, look for them to swing for the fences. Not even a full two years removed from a perfect national title-winning season, and LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron is already on the hot seat. The Bayou Bengals lost their first...
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Jt#Gametime
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Appears To Really Hate 1 College Football Team

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac appears to have one least-favorite college football program. We can’t really blame her for feeling that way, either. On Saturday, the former University of Arizona and San Diego State University golfer threw some major shade at Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

The Seahawks Signed A New Quarterback On Wednesday

Last week, the Seattle Seahawks learned that Russell Wilson would have to miss an extended period of time due to a finger injury. With him out for at least the next month, the front office has decided to bring in another quarterback as an insurance policy. On Wednesday, the Seahawks...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Sooners HC Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on why he benched Spencer Rattler for Caleb Williams

Lincoln Riley and his Oklahoma Sooners remain undefeated after taking down the Texas Longhorns, 55-48, during the latest edition of the Red River Rivalry on Saturday in spectacular fashion. But it’s not just the comeback victory that has the entire Norman buzzing, but also the huge decision by Riley to bench quarterback Spencer Riley for backup Caleb Williams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

38K+
Followers
79K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy