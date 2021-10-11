Lance McCullers Jr. to start Game 4 of ALDS against White Sox after postponement

(SportsRadio 610) -- Game 4 of the ALDS between the Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox has been postponed until Tuesday due to weather.

The Astros lead the best-of-five series 2-1 after falling to the White Sox 12-6 on Sunday. They could close out the series Tuesday. The game had been scheduled for Monday but was postponed with rain expected in the forecast.

This could work in Houston's favor, given that Lance McCullers Jr. is available on full rest and Framber Valdez would be ready for Game 5, if necessary. Jose Urquidy had been scheduled to start Monday.

The team confirmed that McCullers will get the nod. First pitch is at 1:07 p.m.

Going with McCullers to close this one out seems like an obvious choice. He was dominant in the Astros' 6-1 win in Game 1, allowing just four hits and no runs in 6.2 innings pitched. It was also his first game of the season not walking a single batter.