Pumpkinfest Returns to Downtown Franklin October 30

Sponsored by FirstBank, the largest Fall festival in Middle Tennessee draws more than 65,000 to Main Street District. “PumpkinFest is one of the most highly anticipated events in Williamson County and is hosted by the Downtown Franklin Association, a division of the Heritage Foundation,” said Heritage Foundation CEO Bari Beasley. “The original purpose for PumpkinFest thirty-six years ago was to create a community-enriching, family friendly celebration of the Fall season in the heart of downtown Franklin while providing a boost to businesses in the area. Community support has grown over the years, and the Heritage Foundation’s three festivals continue to positively impact the region, as evidenced by the 2021 Main Street Festival’s estimated $4.2 million economic impact.”