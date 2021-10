AUBURN | If Auburn's receivers were playing a game of Hot Potato, congratulations: they won. In what's been a problem, the majority of the Tigers treated Bo Nix passes as if they were Superman and the ball covered in kryptonite. Shedrick Jackson dropped a pass over the middle that would have been a key first down. Shaun Shivers had one bounce off his hands for an early Georgia interception. Playing against his old team, Demetris Robertson failed to come down with some catches he should make.

FOOTBALL ・ 5 DAYS AGO