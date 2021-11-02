Legends of the Hidden Temple: Season One Ratings

It’s pretty rare for a series to have so many people rooting for it to fail before it even comes out. Even if it’s more common more recently, it still seems to be an exceptional case with High Guardian Spice, the first intended Crunchyroll Original series. The show was announced as far back as 2018, with a now infamous trailer that showed interviews with the crew working on it in lieu of any completed footage. Said interviews focused on how the show was prioritizing diversity in the creative voices, which while being a good intention that should be welcomed, is probably not the best way to announce the show and get people excited for it. This sparked a lot of controversy, mostly from a lot of bad faith actors, but it set a tone for the proceeding years it was in development that I’m sure is far from what the creative team wanted. As such, now that the first season is finally out for the public, there are many loud voices eager to write it off entirely before even watching it. So, while I wasn’t exactly excited to see this myself, I’m going to do my best to judge High Guardian Spice on its own terms, see what it seems to set out to accomplish, and determine how well it did so.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO