TV Series

Legends of the Hidden Temple: Season One Ratings

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe original Legends of the Hidden Temple was created for kids and debuted nearly two decades ago. Now, The CW has resurrected the series for adults. Will the original’s now-grown audience be interested in a revival? Will it be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned. A competition...

The Nyanga Legend of Mwindo -Legends Of The Hidden Temple

LET’S ROCK – Cristela Alonzo hosts this new adult version of “Legends of the Hidden Temple” where four teams of contestants compete for the right to run through Olmec’s temple for $25,000. Tensions run high as the teams tackle a scandalous new legend to win the temple run and chance...
Insecure: Season Five Ratings

We don’t have to wonder if Insecure will be cancelled or renewed by HBO this time around. We already know that season five is the end. Still, could Insecure be revived for a sixth season someday in the future? Stay tuned. A single-camera comedy series, Insecure stars Issa Rae, Yvonne...
All American: Season Four Ratings

Last season, the All American series was one of The CW’s highest-rated shows and it was also one of only two scripted shows on the network that saw its traditional numbers grow year-to-year. Despite that, with this being Spencer’s final year in high school, could it also be the end of the show? Will All American be cancelled or renewed for season five? Stay tuned.
Walker: Season Two Ratings

In 2020, The CW brought the successful Supernatural TV show to a close after 15 seasons. Smartly, the network decided to keep one of the stars on the payroll to star in a reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger. The new Walker show had a very positive launch but the ratings fell quite a bit over the course of the season. Will the numbers continue to fall in year two? Could Walker be cancelled or is it almost sure to be renewed for season three? Stay tuned.
EXCLUSIVE: Original host Kirk Fogg returns to ‘Legends of the Hidden Temple’ reboot

’90s kids rejoice! The CW’s reimagining of Nickelodeon classic “Legends of the Hidden Temple” will welcome back its original host, Kirk Fogg!. Fogg will make the return beginning this Sunday, Nov. 7 for a four-episode arc, where he will serve as the contestant mentor as they take on the Temple Run. These appearances will have him reuniting with long-time associate, Dee Bradley Baker, who reprises his role as the voice of Olmec.
Family Guy, Legends of the Hidden Temple, The Equalizer, Supermarket Sweep, NFL Football

Sunday, October 24, 2021 ratings — New episodes: Legends of the Hidden Temple, 60 Minutes, The Equalizer, NCIS: Los Angeles, SEAL Team, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Supermarket Sweep, The Simpsons, The Great North, Family Guy, and Bob’s Burgers. Sports: Football Night in America, The OT, and NFL Football: Colts at 49ers. Reruns: Masters of Illusion, America’s Funniest Home Videos, Queens, The Simpsons, and Bob’s Burgers.
Doctor Who: Season 13 Ratings

This show has been a fixture of UK television for a long time and, despite any fluctuations in the ratings, it’s not going anywhere. We know it won’t be cancelled right now since we already know that Russell T Davies has been hired as showrunner for season 14. Is Doctor Who sure to be renewed beyond next season? Stay tuned.
Walker: Season Three? Has the CW Action TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on The CW television network, the Walker TV show stars Jared Padalecki, Lindsey Morgan, Molly Hagan, Keegan Allen, Violet Brinson, Kale Culley, Coby Bell, Jeff Pierre, Mitch Pileggi, and Odette Annable with Dave Annable recurring. It’s a reboot of the long-running Walker, Texas Ranger TV show from the 1990s. The story begins with Texas Ranger Cordell Walker (Padalecki), a widower and father with his own moral code, as he returns home to Austin, Texas after being undercover for nearly a year. He tries to reconnect with his son August (Culley) and daughter Stella (Brinson), as well as his brother Liam (Allen) and parents, Abeline (Hagan) and Bonham (Pileggi). At work, Walker’s former colleague Larry James (Bell) is now his Ranger Captain and Walker has a new partner, Micki Ramirez (Morgan), one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history.
Miracle Workers: Season Four Renewal for TBS Comedy Series

Where will these players end up next? TBS has renewed the Miracle Workers TV show for a fourth season. The third season finished airing in August and the next batch of episodes are expected to air at some point in 2022. A comedy anthology series, Miracle Workers stars Daniel Radcliffe,...
Heels: Season Two; Starz Wrestling Drama Series Renewed

The fighting will continue for this pair of brothers. Starz has renewed the Heels TV series for a second season. The Heels TV show looks at the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. The series stars Stephen Amell, Alexander Ludwig, Alison Luff, Mary McCormack, Kelli Berglund, Allen Maldonado, James Harrison, and Chris Bauer. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, the series revolves around Jack Spade (Amell) and his younger brother, Ace (Ludwig). The story follows a family-owned wrestling promotion business and the rivalry between the two brothers as they war over their late father’s legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind.
SurrealEstate: Cancelled, No Season Two for Paranormal Drama Series on Syfy

If you’ve got a haunted house to sell, unfortunately, it looks like The Roman Agency has closed. The SurrealEstate TV series has been cancelled and won’t be returning for a second season, at least not on Syfy. The first season of 10 episodes finished airing in September. A Canadian paranormal...
Season Review: Teenage Euthanasia Season One

Family can sometimes feel like a purgatory of sorts, big that idea is literally put to the test in Adult Swim’s Teenage Euthanasia. Social teen outcast, Annie Fantasy, longs for a life of normalcy, or at the least an existence that can pass off as pedestrian from a passing glance. Unfortunately, Annie’s mother happens to be in a pesky living corpse phase at the moment. The awkward family dynamics are just the tip of the iceberg in Teenage Euthanasia as the Fantasy family try to find peace at their Tender Endings funeral home business in Gator County, Florida. Catharsis, chaos, and crotch beetles are never in short supply in Teenage Euthanasia.
Season Review: High Guardian Spice Season One

It’s pretty rare for a series to have so many people rooting for it to fail before it even comes out. Even if it’s more common more recently, it still seems to be an exceptional case with High Guardian Spice, the first intended Crunchyroll Original series. The show was announced as far back as 2018, with a now infamous trailer that showed interviews with the crew working on it in lieu of any completed footage. Said interviews focused on how the show was prioritizing diversity in the creative voices, which while being a good intention that should be welcomed, is probably not the best way to announce the show and get people excited for it. This sparked a lot of controversy, mostly from a lot of bad faith actors, but it set a tone for the proceeding years it was in development that I’m sure is far from what the creative team wanted. As such, now that the first season is finally out for the public, there are many loud voices eager to write it off entirely before even watching it. So, while I wasn’t exactly excited to see this myself, I’m going to do my best to judge High Guardian Spice on its own terms, see what it seems to set out to accomplish, and determine how well it did so.
Day of the Dead: Season Two? Has the Syfy Horror Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the Syfy cable channel, the Day of the Dead TV show is based on the film of the same name by George A. Romero. It stars Keenan Tracey, Daniel Doheny, Natalie Malaika, Morgan Holmstrom, and Kristy Dawn Dinsmore. Recurring performers include Miranda Frigon, Mike Dopud, Dejan Loyola, Marci T. House, Kevin O’Grady, Matty Finochio, Trezzo Mahoro, Christopher Russell, and Lucia Walters. The series tells the intense story of six strangers as they try to survive the first 24 hours of an undead invasion. The tale seeks to remind us that sometimes all it takes to bring people together is a horde of hungry zombies trying to rip them apart.
Pen15: Season Two of Comedy Series Resumes Next Month on Hulu (Watch)

Pen15 is returning with the second half of its second season next month, and Hulu has released a teaser for the new episodes. Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, Mutsuko Erskine, Dylan Gage, Taj Cross, Taylor Nichols, and Anna Pniowsky star in the comedy, which features Erskine and Konkle as they revisit their lives in the seventh grade.
