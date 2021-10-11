CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatsworth, GA

Ladd McConkey named SEC Freshman of the Week

By Jake Reuse
 4 days ago
Accolades continue to follow the Bulldogs, and this week, it’s Ladd McConkey’s turn in the spotlight. The redshirt freshman from Chatsworth, Georgia was named the SEC Freshman of the Week on Monday. It was a well-deserved honor, as McConkey was a dynamic threat for the Bulldogs last Saturday. He led...

Georgia secondary is talented but very thin

On Thursday evening, Georgia defensive back Tykee Smith was ruled out for the season due to an ACL injury. The West Virginia transfer was an All-American for the Mountaineers in 2020 and expected to play a big role for the Bulldogs this season. However, Smith played in just one game...
How To Beat a No. 1 Team (BTI's Rants and Ramblings)

Kentucky faces a tall order tomorrow in Athens against the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. But it’s not impossible and the blueprint is out there for things you have to do to beat a #1 team. In the “playoff era,” the #1 team has lost five times in the regular season. Looking at those five games, I think there are two trends that are evident:
David Pollack: 2021 Georgia defense is among the greatest ever

Georgia’s defense has been downright dominant this season. ESPN College GameDay analyst David Pollack thinks that the unit could be one of the best in the history of college football. Georgia certainly deserves to be in the conversation. The Bulldogs have allowed just 5.5 points per game and 201.2 yards per game, both of which lead the nation.
Georgia College Sports
Georgia Sports
Georgia State
Chatsworth, GA
Chatsworth, GA
Athens, GA
Georgia Football
College Gameday reveals guest picker ahead of Georgia show

For the second time in three weeks, Kirby Smart and No. 1 Georgia will host ESPN’s College Gameday in Athens, as the Bulldogs face the No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats, and ESPN on Friday announced the celebrity guest picker: comedian Jeff Foxworthy. “If you are going to be on ESPN College...
On300 DL Khurtiss Perry narrows list to 5 Schools

Four-star defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry of Montgomery (Ala.) has narrowed his list to five schools- Auburn, Alabama, Texas, UCF, and Clemson. The 6-foot-2 265 pounder announced a top 10 in July. This time around, he cut Oregon, Tennessee, LSU, Ohio State, Michigan, and Miami from contention. Perry, one of the...
Game of the week: 5 things to know about Georgia-Kentucky

Each Friday during the season, we spotlight the best game of the weekend. This week, it’s No. 11 Kentucky (6-0) at No. 1 Georgia (6-0) in a de facto SEC East title game. It’s also Georgia’s homecoming. The contest kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS; Brad Nessler will...
Kirby Smart
WATCH: Kentucky releases hype video ahead of Georgia game

All eyes will be on the No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats this weekend, as Mark Stoops leads his program into what’s long been considered unchartered territory in Lexington: a top-15 showdown against a fellow undefeated SEC counterpart in No. 1 Georgia. Nine years into his tenure as Kentucky’s head football coach,...
Josh Heupel discusses challenges Ole Miss defense presents

First-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel this Saturday has his biggest home game since his hiring in Knoxville, as the Tennessee Volunteers face off against former Tennessee head coach Lane Kiffin, now coaching the No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels. Defeating Ole Miss would be a statement win for Tennessee, one...
Josh Heupel gives bold warning ahead of Tennessee-Ole Miss

Josh Heupel this Saturday has his biggest home game since his hiring in Knoxville, as the Tennessee Volunteers face off against former Tennessee head coach Lane Kiffin, now coaching the No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels. Many have tabbed this game as a potential shootout, much like Ole Miss’ last game...
College football Week 7: The most intriguing game in each conference

ACC: Pitt (4-1, 1-0 in ACC) at Virginia Tech (3-2, 1-0) Time/TV: 3:30 p.m., ESPN2. If you’ve been reading On3, you’re very much aware of the big-time numbers being put up by Kenny Pickett and Pitt’s offense. Led by Pickett, who’s emerging as a potential early-round NFL draft pick, the Panthers are ranked No. 1 nationally in scoring (52.4 points per game) and are coming off a 52-21 win over Georgia Tech in Week 5. Pitt was off last week, while Virginia Tech lost 32-29 to No. 14 Notre Dame; the Irish scored 11 points in the final 2:26 to win it. The Hokies have dropped two of their past three since starting 2-0.The Panthers are a five-point favorite in a key ACC Coastal contest; these are the only two unbeatens in the division, and every other Coastal team has two league losses except Miami.
Committing to Auburn easy decision for OL Eston Harris

Eston Harris Jr. committed to Auburn on Thursday. Harris, a four-star offensive lineman from Auburn High, had planned to make his announcement on his birthday, Oct. 28, but couldn’t wait. “I just felt like the time was now,” Harris said. “I didn’t want to waste anymore time. I knew Auburn...
Sources: Texas DB Tyler Owens to enter NCAA transfer portal

Junior defensive back Tyler Owens intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal, Inside Texas has learned. Owens, a third-year defensive back from Plano East High School, made 13 total tackles and started one game in his Texas career. Owens played in five games this season, notching single tackles versus Rice and Texas Tech. Owens made 27 career appearances as a Longhorn.
SEC Power Rankings updated ahead of Week 7 of college football

Week 6 was an extremely exciting one inside the SEC, and Week 7 could be just as fun. Texas A&M took down Alabama and Georgia kept rolling against Auburn, resulting in shakeups in the polls. Arkansas seemingly tied the game against Ole Miss but instead went for two to try and steal the win, but the attempt was unsuccessful and the Rebels held on.
Josh Heupel discusses Hendon Hooker's growth at Tennessee

First-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel may have walked back on his initial decision to start Joe Milton at quarterback, replacing the Michigan transfer with Virginia Tech transfer Hendon Hooker, but it seems the Volunteers have finally found consistent play at quarterback. It certainly didn’t go as planned for Milton,...
Midseason report: 30 coordinators whose stock is on the rise

On Wednesday, we identified 20 head coaches whose stock is on the rise after the first half of the regular season. After talking to industry sources, here’s a look at 30 coordinators who fall in that same category. They’re listed alphabetically. Ohio State secondary coach Matt Barnes. Barnes technically isn’t...
Kentucky point guard Sahvir Wheeler returns to "full speed" at practice

After a brief injury scare earlier in the week, Kentucky point guard Sahvir Wheeler has reportedly returned to practice with no limitations. According to Keith Farmer of LEX18, the Georgia transfer has recovered from the ankle injury he suffered during Monday’s open practice to NBA scouts and the media. “I...
Top 25 Senior Bowl prospects midway through college football season

NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter has updated his ranking of the top 25 prospects for the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl as we hit the midpoint of the season. Reuter updates his rankings after every two weeks of play. Reuter’s top four senior prospects have remained in their slots, however, the...
Luckett's Locks: Run it back

The law of averages finally pulled through for Luckett’s Locks in Week 6. It’s about time. With a 4-2 mark, we recorded our first winning weekend of the season to bump our overall season mark to 15-21-2 against the spread (ATS) on the season. Oklahoma’s miraculous cover felt like a true turning point.
