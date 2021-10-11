CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strategic Security for the Post-pandemic Era: How to Close Crucial Gaps in Protection

By Craig Hattersley
infosecurity-magazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor many organizations, the past 18 months have meant unprecedented levels of investment in digital transformation. It helped them to support mass remote-working, protect bottom lines and engage more closely with customers at a time of colossal business uncertainty. But now that the dust has settled, those same organizations are coming to terms with the security and technical debt of these investments. A new study warns that it could take firms two years on average and millions of pounds each to fix the vulnerabilities that these digital projects have created.

