Doctor Who: Season 13? Has the BBC America Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?
Airing on the BBC America television channel, the 12th season of 2005’s Doctor Who revival stars Jodie Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor, an alien Time Lord from the planet Gallifrey. The Doctor travels through time and space in the TARDIS, which appears to be a British police box on the outside, with traveling companions Ryan Sinclair (Tosin Cole), Yasmin Khan (Mandip Gill) and Graham O’Brien (Bradley Walsh). Guest stars in season 12 include Molly Harris, Neil Stuke, Jo Martin, Anjli Mohindra, Julia Foster, Aurora Marion, James Buckley, Jacob Collins-Levy, Dominique Maher, Darron Meyer, Lenny Henry, Stephen Fry, Robert Glenister, Goran Višnjic, Laura Fraser, and Sacha Dhawan.tvseriesfinale.com
Comments / 0