Stacks Price Analysis: STX Coin Marks $2.0 Position During Intraday

By Nikhil Ingole
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe STX coin price is negative, around -0.9% during intraday. The 24-hour trading volume is at $759 million. STX/BTC pair is trading negative by -2.9% at 0.00003653 BTC. The daily technical chart and price trend of STX coin show a bullish trend. Based on the pivot point, the first support zone is 1.60 USDT. Another way to watch it is that if it rushes, the resistance level to look at is 2.55 USDT. Therefore, the chart created a dragonfly doji candlestick pattern during the day, and the cost is confident that it will remain sideways with unwavering medium strength.

IN THIS ARTICLE
