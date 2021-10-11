Stacks Price Analysis: STX Coin Marks $2.0 Position During Intraday

The Near coin price is positive, around 7.6% during intraday. The 24-hour trading volume is at $146 million. NEAR/BTC pair is trading positive by 3.1% at 0.00013150 BTC. Near coin daily technical chart and price trend show an uptrend. Based on the pivot point, the support zone is 3.90 USDT. Another way to look at it is that if you rush, the resistance level to watch is 10.70 USDT. Therefore, the chart created a Morning star candlestick pattern during the day, and the cost is confident that it will remain upside with unwavering medium strength over a short period of time.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO