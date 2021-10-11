Lakers Rumors: Talen Horton-Tucker to Undergo Surgery for Thumb Injury
As we inch closer to the start of the NBA regular season, teams are hoping to make it through the preseason with no major injuries. Unfortunately for the Los Angeles Lakers, one of their young players is reportedly set to miss the start of the year. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker will undergo surgery after suffering a torn ligament in his right thumb.bleacherreport.com
