Lakers Rumors: Talen Horton-Tucker to Undergo Surgery for Thumb Injury

The Lakers haven’t even made it to the regular season and are already dealing with fairly significant injuries to multiple expected members of the rotation. After the news that Trevor Ariza underwent surgery and will miss at least the next two months dropped earlier this week, the team also made a late update to their injury report for Sunday’s matchup with the Phoenix Suns: Talen Horton-Tucker (right thumb sprain) and Malik Monk (right groin strain) are both out for at least the next preseason game.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO