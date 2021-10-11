CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers Rumors: Talen Horton-Tucker to Undergo Surgery for Thumb Injury

By Doric Sam
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we inch closer to the start of the NBA regular season, teams are hoping to make it through the preseason with no major injuries. Unfortunately for the Los Angeles Lakers, one of their young players is reportedly set to miss the start of the year. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker will undergo surgery after suffering a torn ligament in his right thumb.

NBA

Talen Horton-Tucker Medical Update

Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker had successful surgery today to repair the ulnar collateral ligament on his right thumb. He is expected to make a full and complete recovery. Horton-Tucker will be reevaluated by team doctors in approximately four weeks, and any further updates will be provided at that time.
NBA
Lakers Guard Reportedly Suffered Significant Injury

It’s a good thing the Los Angeles Lakers assembled so much depth on their roster this past offseason because they’re going to need it to start the 2021-22 season. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker has a torn ligament in his right thumb. Per the report, he will undergo surgery.
NBA
Malik Monk and Talen Horton-Tucker out vs. Suns

The Lakers haven’t even made it to the regular season and are already dealing with fairly significant injuries to multiple expected members of the rotation. After the news that Trevor Ariza underwent surgery and will miss at least the next two months dropped earlier this week, the team also made a late update to their injury report for Sunday’s matchup with the Phoenix Suns: Talen Horton-Tucker (right thumb sprain) and Malik Monk (right groin strain) are both out for at least the next preseason game.
NBA
Lebron James
Russell Westbrook
Carmelo Anthony
Rajon Rondo
Anthony Davis
Kendrick Nunn
Malik Monk
Dwight Howard
Trevor Ariza
Lakers News: Talen Horton-Tucker Discusses Strides He’s Made On Defense & Shooting

The clear X-factor for the Los Angeles Lakers heading into the 2021-22 season is Talen Horton-Tucker, who the team signed to a new three-year deal this past offseason. Horton-Tucker made a leap in his sophomore season, showing off his elite ability to drive and finish at the rim as well as some early signs of advanced playmaking. Still only 20 years old, Horton-Tucker’s ceiling is massive and he could end up a major contributor for a Lakers team looking to win its 18th franchise championship.
NBA
Frank Vogel says loss of Talen Horton-Tucker “hurts” Lakers’ defense

The Los Angeles Lakers are not looking like the juggernaut on defense as they have over the last two seasons. Obviously, trades and new faces have affected that identity. This time around, injuries are the culprit. You can say that this is a recurring theme given the absences of LeBron James and Anthony Davis last year. This time around it’s Talen Horton-Tucker that has the bug.
NBA
#Nba Championship#The Los Angeles Lakers#Preseason#The Phoenix Suns#The Golden State Warriors#The New York Knicks#Nba Mvp Russell Westbrook
Talen Horton-Tucker to reevaluated in four weeks

Talen Horton-Tucker, Los Angeles Lakers, Nathan Horton, Ulnar collateral ligament injury, Portland Trail Blazers, Russell Westbrook, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns. Talen Horton-Tucker will be reevaluated in approximately four weeks after undergoing surgery on Tuesday to repair a the ulnar collateral ligament on right thumb, according...
NBA
Each NBA team's top breakout candidate for 2021-22, including Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker, Hawks' Cam Reddish

One of the most fascinating aspects of being a sports fan is the sense of attachment, usually inexplicable, that you develop toward certain players. You know little about them when they first enter the league, but over the course of a few years they start to feel like a close friend, maybe even family, and gradually you find yourself deeply invested in their success.
NBA
Gabrielle Union Reveals Her Reaction To Dwyane Wade Having A Child With Another Woman During Their Relationship: "To Say I Was Devastated Is To Pick A Word On A Low Shelf For Convenience"

For Dwyane Wade, his life after walking away from the game has been very exciting. Wade has dedicated himself to his family even more. On top of that, he has been making a lot of moves in his business career. Most notably, Wade became a part-owner of the Utah Jazz...
RELATIONSHIPS
Lakers’ Rajon Rondo drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook beef

Rajon Rondo and Russell Westbrook are now teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers, and any beef between them is apparently dead. Rondo said as much during his introductory press conference with the Lakers and then again at Tuesday’s Media Day:. If you somehow forgot, there was a bit of Rondo-Russ...
NBA
Ben Simmons Has Dated More Women Than He Has Made 3-Pointers In The NBA

Even in a time when we talk about Kyrie Irving not showing up to Nets games or Russell Westbrook turning the ball over 15 times in under 30 minutes, Ben Simmons is still the most scrutinized guard in the NBA. Everybody seems to have a take on the former first-overall...
NBA

