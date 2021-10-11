Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on LeBron James' Fitness, Anthony Davis Playing PF
The 2021-22 NBA season starts Oct 19. In a week, the Los Angeles Lakers and 29 other teams will start their bid to secure the Larry O'Brien Trophy. The Purple and Gold have something to prove this year after the defending champions surprisingly had to earn a spot in the playoffs. The team narrowly defeated Golden State in the play-in tournament before the Phoenix Suns sent them home early.bleacherreport.com
Comments / 0