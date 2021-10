“Personal responsibility is going to have to take place at this point and time.” That was the explanation of Beaufort Commissioner Sharon Harker Monday evening as the town council voted unanimously, rescinding a town ordinance that required the wearing of face masks in all public buildings, to include private businesses that cater to the public. We applaud this decision but at the same time wonder if government is testing the waters to see just how far it can go in controlling the public before there is pushback.

BEAUFORT, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO