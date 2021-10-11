CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson-Pitt kickoff time, TV information

By Matt Connolly about 5 hours
CLEMSON — The kickoff time has been set for what could be the biggest ACC game of the season. Clemson’s matchup at Pitt on Oct. 23 will begin at 3:30 p.m., the ACC announced on Monday. The game will either be televised by ABC or ESPN. Pitt is currently 4-1...

On3.com

ACC Power Rankings updated ahead of Week 7 of college football

To say the ACC has had a disappointing season to date would be a gross understatement. The king of conference, Clemson, suffered two losses in the first four weeks of college football, effectively eliminating them from playoff contention. Miami and UNC, the two teams predicted to be in the running to challenge the Tigers, each have three losses. The only remaining undefeated team in the conference is Wake Forest, and the Demon Deacons are the highest ranked member of the conference in the AP Poll, sitting at No. 16.
On3.com

Dabo Swinney reveals key for Clemson, expects stiff challenge from Syracuse

Clemson heads to Syracuse Friday night to face an upset-minded Orange team which nearly knocked off undefeated Wake Forest last weekend. Syracuse has the top rushing offense in the ACC, posting 242.8 yards per game. Redshirt freshman running back Sean Tucker leads the conference in rushing yards, is averaging 5.9 yards per carry, and has posted nine touchdowns this season.
On3.com

College football Week 7: The most intriguing game in each conference

ACC: Pitt (4-1, 1-0 in ACC) at Virginia Tech (3-2, 1-0) Time/TV: 3:30 p.m., ESPN2. If you’ve been reading On3, you’re very much aware of the big-time numbers being put up by Kenny Pickett and Pitt’s offense. Led by Pickett, who’s emerging as a potential early-round NFL draft pick, the Panthers are ranked No. 1 nationally in scoring (52.4 points per game) and are coming off a 52-21 win over Georgia Tech in Week 5. Pitt was off last week, while Virginia Tech lost 32-29 to No. 14 Notre Dame; the Irish scored 11 points in the final 2:26 to win it. The Hokies have dropped two of their past three since starting 2-0.The Panthers are a five-point favorite in a key ACC Coastal contest; these are the only two unbeatens in the division, and every other Coastal team has two league losses except Miami.
On3.com

College Gameday reveals guest picker ahead of Georgia show

For the second time in three weeks, Kirby Smart and No. 1 Georgia will host ESPN’s College Gameday in Athens, as the Bulldogs face the No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats, and ESPN on Friday announced the celebrity guest picker: comedian Jeff Foxworthy. “If you are going to be on ESPN College...
On3.com

Midseason report: 30 coordinators whose stock is on the rise

On Wednesday, we identified 20 head coaches whose stock is on the rise after the first half of the regular season. After talking to industry sources, here’s a look at 30 coordinators who fall in that same category. They’re listed alphabetically. Ohio State secondary coach Matt Barnes. Barnes technically isn’t...
On3.com

Eight teams that threaten chaos for the College Football Playoff

The College Football Playoff picture is less clear right now than it was a week ago. Alabama’s stunning loss to Texas A&M has created chaos for the entire College Football Playoff picture. With the path to a top four spot seemingly wide open, there are a few teams that could create chaos through the stretch run of the season.
On3.com

LSU defensive line takes another injury blow

The LSU football team has suffered a devastating number of injuries to their key players on both sides of the football. It’s time to add another player to the ever-growing list of players out for season for the Bayou Bengals. This time it’s defensive lineman Joe Evans. LSU announced on...
On3.com

John Calipari has sights set on new recruit: 9th grader Alier Maluk

No, this isn’t the Billy Gillispie era–Kentucky Basketball is recruiting a kid who has yet to play a game of high school basketball. But this time around, the prospect in question has quickly established himself as one of the most coveted underclassmen in the country. Alier Maluk (pronounced Ahh-Leer Mall-Uck)...
On3.com

Luckett's Locks: Run it back

The law of averages finally pulled through for Luckett’s Locks in Week 6. It’s about time. With a 4-2 mark, we recorded our first winning weekend of the season to bump our overall season mark to 15-21-2 against the spread (ATS) on the season. Oklahoma’s miraculous cover felt like a true turning point.
On3.com

Josh Heupel discusses Hendon Hooker's growth at Tennessee

First-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel may have walked back on his initial decision to start Joe Milton at quarterback, replacing the Michigan transfer with Virginia Tech transfer Hendon Hooker, but it seems the Volunteers have finally found consistent play at quarterback. It certainly didn’t go as planned for Milton,...
On3.com

Georgia secondary is talented but very thin

On Thursday evening, Georgia defensive back Tykee Smith was ruled out for the season due to an ACL injury. The West Virginia transfer was an All-American for the Mountaineers in 2020 and expected to play a big role for the Bulldogs this season. However, Smith played in just one game...
On3.com

Georgia DB Tykee Smith out for season after tearing ACL

Georgia’s secondary is going to be down yet another healthy body for the rest of the season. Sources have confirmed to DawgsHQ that junior defensive back Tykee Smith tore his ACL in practice this week. The injury will, of course, require surgery. Second injury of the year for Smith. This...
On3.com

WATCH: Kentucky vs. Georgia hype video

Slow breaths everyone. We’re coming up on the 24-mark until Kentucky takes on the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in Athens on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EST. Both teams enter with a perfect 6-0 record and the right to the top spot in the SEC East on the line. A lot will have to go right for UK to pull off the 22-point upset, but there is plenty of optimism from the Big Blue Nation.
On3.com

Sources: Texas DB Tyler Owens to enter NCAA transfer portal

Junior defensive back Tyler Owens intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal, Inside Texas has learned. Owens, a third-year defensive back from Plano East High School, made 13 total tackles and started one game in his Texas career. Owens played in five games this season, notching single tackles versus Rice and Texas Tech. Owens made 27 career appearances as a Longhorn.
On3.com

On3.com

