Clemson-Pitt kickoff time, TV information

ACC: Pitt (4-1, 1-0 in ACC) at Virginia Tech (3-2, 1-0) Time/TV: 3:30 p.m., ESPN2. If you’ve been reading On3, you’re very much aware of the big-time numbers being put up by Kenny Pickett and Pitt’s offense. Led by Pickett, who’s emerging as a potential early-round NFL draft pick, the Panthers are ranked No. 1 nationally in scoring (52.4 points per game) and are coming off a 52-21 win over Georgia Tech in Week 5. Pitt was off last week, while Virginia Tech lost 32-29 to No. 14 Notre Dame; the Irish scored 11 points in the final 2:26 to win it. The Hokies have dropped two of their past three since starting 2-0.The Panthers are a five-point favorite in a key ACC Coastal contest; these are the only two unbeatens in the division, and every other Coastal team has two league losses except Miami.

NFL ・ 9 HOURS AGO