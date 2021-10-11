CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

XRP Token Bulls Aiming To Hit $1.50 Mark Target Soon!!

By Pratik Chadhokar
themarketperiodical.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXRP token over the monthly chat looks positive while placed above all major DMA lines of 20, 50, 100, and 200-days. The crypto asset is getting stronger compared to other Alt-coins while plotting the Elliott Impulse Wave, suggesting bulls may touch $1.50 levels. The pair of XRP/BTC is trading at...

themarketperiodical.com

Comments / 0

Related
themarketperiodical.com

Pirate Chain Price Analysis: ARRR Coin Price Dropped Back to the $2 support

The RSI line shows a bullish divergence concerning the ARRR coin price. The ARRR/BTC pair was trading at 0.00003792 BTC with a gain of 2.11%. The 24hr trading volume in the ARRR coin is $722.6K. On September 30th, the ARRR coin price tried to bounce back from the crucial support...
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

Maker Price Analysis: MKR Coin Expecting Positive Gains, Oscillators Suggests

The Maker coin price is positive, around 1.3% during intraday. The 24-hour trading volume is at $90 million. MKR/BTC pair is trading negative by 1.6% at 0.04286998 BTC. Maker coin daily technical chart and price trend show a downtrend. Based on the pivot point, the support zone is 1600 USDT. Another way to look at it is that if you rush, the resistance level to watch is 3500 USDT. Therefore, the chart created a Doji candlestick pattern during the day, and the cost is confident that it will remain sideways with unwavering medium strength over a short period of time.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Bulls Target $0.5 As Dogecoin Readies For 1,000% Rally

Dogecoin has not has the most favorable few weeks on the market. Nonetheless, the asset has seen some upside this week with the price breaking above $0.23. It has not mirrored the growth seen in top rival Shiba Inu. But has been on a steady growth pace since trading opened for the week. It’s hard to accurately predict where the coin might be headed in the next few months. Although technical analysis points to a price spike.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulls#Token#Dma#Xrp Btc#Xrp Eth#Bollinger Band#Rsi
themarketperiodical.com

Aave Price Analysis: AAVE Coin Struggles to Break Above $315 Mark

The AAVE coin price is positive, around 2.1% during intraday. The 24-hour trading volume is at $250 million. AAVE/BTC pair is trading negative by 1.0% at 0.00509957 BTC. AAVE coin daily technical chart and price trend show an uptrend. Based on the pivot point, the support zone is 175 USDT. Another way to look at it is that if you rush, the resistance level to watch is 415 USDT. Therefore, the chart created a Doji candlestick pattern during the day, and the cost is confident that it will remain sideways with unwavering medium strength over a short period of time.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP Consolidates Within Key Range Below $1.2, Big Move Soon?

Ripple’s price has been consolidating within a rather narrow range between $1 and $1.2 for quite some time. Is a big move coming soon?. The XRP price action is caught between support and resistance or $1 and $1.2. The pressure is building up, and XRP appears to be ready to explore higher levels. For that to happen, though, price has to break above $1.2 with confidence and increasing volume.
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

Cardano Token CMP Under Make or Break Zone, With Low Volume Activity.

Cardano token trading under narrow channel pattern, while trading under the short to medium term moving averages of 20, 50, and 100-days lines. The crypto asset is currently trying to hold its support line of 100-DMA line while facing minor rejection from its short-term moving averages of 20 and 50-day lines.
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

Litecoin Token Sideways Action is About to End?

Litecoin token is trading sideways under the channel pattern, over the monthly chart, and trying to hold its vital DMA lines of 20, 50, 100, and 200-day lines. The crypto asset is placed above all DMA lines, and volume activity is recorded near its average volume line. The pair of...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
themarketperiodical.com

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC Is All Set To Jump Above The $64K Soon

Bitcoin Price is currently halting near the $55K and can soon jump above the $70k soon. It is up by more than 5% in the intraday session. BTC is seeing a huge surge of retail and institutional investors and can soon see a new high. The volume of the coin is also seeing a huge surge for a new high.
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

QTUM Price Analysis: QTUM Crypto Price Is Ready To See A Breakout For $20

QTUM coin price is observing a consolidated momentum and can soon see a new high. It is up by more than 4.5% in the past 24 hours. QTUM price technical indicators suggest a strong upside momentum for the future. In contrast, QTUM/BTC pair is down by 0.8% in the intraday session.
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

Revain Price Analysis: REV Coin Takes Support Surges 25% Within a Week

The Revain coin price is positive, around 14.8% during intraday. The 24-hour trading volume is at $3.701 million. REV/BTC pair is trading positive by 10.1% at 0.00000038 BTC. Revain’s daily technical chart and price trend show an uptrend. Based on the pivot point, the support zone is 0.00750 USDT. Another way to look at it is that if you rush, the resistance level to watch is 0.02975 USDT. Therefore, the chart created a bullish engulfing candlestick pattern during the day, and the cost is confident that it will remain upside with unwavering high strength.
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

WAVES Price Analysis: WAVES Coin Price Is Back To The $33.67 Resistance

The WAVES token chart displays a shooting star candle at a significant resistance level. The WAVES/BTC pair was trading at 0.000567 BTC with a loss of 1.3%. The 24 hr trading volume in WAVES is $285.1 Million, indicating an 11.18% loss. On September 13th, the WAVES token experienced strong selling...
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

MOVR Price Analysis: MOVR Token Price Resonating In Flag Pattern

The MOVR/BTC pair was trading at 0.004527 BTC with a loss of 1.34%. The 24 hr trading volume in MOVR is $25.81 Million. The MOVR Token shows the formation of a flag pattern in the daily time frame. This pattern usually indicates an upside breakout providing an excellent opportunity for long traders. However, within this pattern, the trend will remain bearish, and only a proper breakout from resistance will trigger the entry opportunity. The current price of the MOVR token is $262.8, with an intraday loss of $2.81.
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

Stacks Price Analysis: STX Token Price Bulls Up, Ready To Hit $3 Mark!

STX Token price increases more than 70% within the past two weeks. The price action indicates the STX coin price climbing higher on the pivot levels with increasing bullish pressure. The pair of STX/BTC is trading at 0.00003839 BTC with an intraday gain of +4.66%. STX coin price approaches the...
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

Tezos Price Riding Bulls Rally, CMP Near 20-DMA Line

Tezos price is trading under the bullish trend while forming the higher high and lows sequence, with slightly lower volume action. The crypto asset is trading above its vital DMA lines of 50, 100, and 200-day while struggling near its short-term moving average line of 20-day. The pair of XTZ/BTC...
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

Binance Price Analysis: BNB Token Price Hesitates To Enter The Bull Run

BNB Token price has grown more than 35% within the last three weeks. The price action indicates the BNB coin price approaching a solid resistance zone by making an inverted head and shoulder pattern. The pair of BNB/BTC is trading at 0.008303 BTC with an intraday gain of +10.78%. BNB...
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

DOT PRICE ANALYSIS:- MACD Signals buy, Bulls taking the price towards the resistance.

LONG TERM VIEW:- The Price failed to break the Resistance in the daily chart time interval, and bears took the Price down. Now the Price is near the Support where the bulls have taken the Price above and now heading towards the Resistance. Let’s look at the technical analysis if the Price will break the Resistance or not. First, we can see the MACD, which shows green histograms as the MACD line is above the signal line and the lines are parallel to each other, which means no crossing of the line in the upcoming time. Secondly, we can see the RSI in the neutral zone near 59 and is pointing towards the overbought area of 70, which means the bulls are winning the fight. Lastly, we can see the moving average as the 20MA and 50MA is very close, and 20MA is changing its direction, which means the 20MA may cross the 50MA. So the 20MA and 50MA are above the 100MA.
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

Flow Price Analysis: FLOW Coin Loses Momentum Slips 10% Within a Week

The FLOW coin price is positive, around 1.4% during intraday. The 24-hour trading volume is at $48 million. FLOW/BTC pair is trading positive by 6.7% at 0.00033646 BTC. The daily technical chart and price trend of FLOW coin show a sideways trend. Based on the pivot point, the first support zone is 10.75 USD. Another way to watch it is that if it rushes, the resistance level to look at is 24.0 USD. Therefore, the chart created a bullish harami candlestick pattern during the day, and the cost is confident that it will remain upside with unwavering medium strength.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy