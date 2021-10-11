Video: Some sun on milder afternoon

WEATHER STORY: The occluded low that has been with us for several days is still spinning just north of the Canadian border. It will keep us cloudy tonight and will kick up a 40% chance for rain showers for border towns. It should finally work out of range of our region by Saturday. It will be replaced by a high that will make our weekend sunny and our daytime highs mild. However, Friday night, there is a Freeze Warning well to our west. Will that move our way and turn our morning lows into garden killers? That is hard to say. Our low temperatures may try to stay a few degrees above the danger zone. And, the National Weather Service may have stopped issuing frost and freeze alerts for our region because we are so late in the season. If your garden is still producing, the best best is to provide cover just in case.

