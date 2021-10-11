CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Some sun on milder afternoon

By Kevin Skarupa
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA spring-like pattern takes over across New Hampshire this week with temps well above normal and the sun making a return!. Sun is breaking through the clouds this afternoon allowing temperatures to warm up a bit. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s, with a few far southern communities possibly hitting 70 with a light breeze.

Watch: Spring pattern lasts through Saturday

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The spring-like pattern continues across New Hampshire into the start of the weekend ahead of a mid-fall chill by early next week. While a couple of showers are possible into Saturday afternoon, the best chance of showers and even a thunderstorm comes Saturday Evening.
Showers for some tonight, sun for all on Saturday

WEATHER STORY: The occluded low that has been with us for several days is still spinning just north of the Canadian border. It will keep us cloudy tonight and will kick up a 40% chance for rain showers for border towns. It should finally work out of range of our region by Saturday. It will be replaced by a high that will make our weekend sunny and our daytime highs mild. However, Friday night, there is a Freeze Warning well to our west. Will that move our way and turn our morning lows into garden killers? That is hard to say. Our low temperatures may try to stay a few degrees above the danger zone. And, the National Weather Service may have stopped issuing frost and freeze alerts for our region because we are so late in the season. If your garden is still producing, the best best is to provide cover just in case.
Maytober Is Finally Over, Milder Days Ahead

This week of Maytober is finally over! The storms last night were nuclear powered and significant wind damage was reported in spots from near Mustang to Del City. The rest of today looks great - a bit windy - but milder and drying out! Cold air rushes in setting up the coldest night of this fall season! Dry, late October like weather will settle over the state this weekend.
