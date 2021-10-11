CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Beanie Feldstein Opened Up About Grieving Her Late Brother Jordan

By Jessica Sager
SHAPE
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeanie Feldstein is still mourning the loss of her brother, Jordan. Jordan, a music manager for artists including Maroon 5, died in 2017 of pulmonary thromboembolism, which is a blood clot that originated in the leg and migrated into his lung. He was just 40 years old. In a new...

www.shape.com

Comments / 0

Related
editorials24.com

Beanie Feldstein to Star in Funny Girl Broadway Revival

Broadway’s first revival of Funny Girl has found its leading lady. Booksmart star Beanie Feldstein, who made her Broadway debut as Minnie Fay in Hello, Dolly! alongside Bette Midler in 2017, will star as Fanny Brice in the upcoming musical — a role originally made popular by Barbra Streisand in 1964. The musical, which was adapted into a film in 1968, is loosely based on the life of actor and comedian Fanny Brice and her complicated marriage to entrepreneur and gambler Nick Arnstein.
MOVIES
Broadway.com

The Greatest Star! Here's a First Look at Funny Girl's Beanie Feldstein as Fanny Brice

Beanie Feldstein is set to take on Fanny Brice in the first-ever Broadway revival of Funny Girl, and a gorgeous first photo of her in character has arrived. In an interview with Variety, Feldstein notes that the show has been inspiring her since childhood: "Funny Girl introduced me to what musicals are," she said. "A three-year-old asking for her birthday party to be themed Funny Girl is as ridiculous as it sounds, but it was a foundation for my love of musical theater." She added that she would be thunderstruck if she had the chance to meet Barbra Streisand, who originated the role on Broadway in 1964. "I would feel my life crashing in if I ever got to meet Barbra Streisand," Feldstein said. "I would shake for days." The revival of Funny Girl, directed by Michael Mayer, will begin performances on March 26, 2022 and officially open on April 24 at Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre. See the photo of Feldstein as Fanny above, and check out the poster art below!
MOVIES
Variety

Beanie Feldstein on ‘Funny Girl’ and Putting Her Own Spin on a Role Barbra Streisand Made Famous

It’s not an exaggeration to say Beanie Feldstein has been preparing her entire life to play Fanny Brice. For her third birthday, she requested a “Funny Girl”-themed party and seized the spotlight in pint-size leopard wrap coat and cloche hat. Twenty-five years later, Feldstein will play the incandescent comic and chanteuse — the role that helped propel Barbra Streisand to stardom — as “Funny Girl” returns to Broadway for the first time in nearly six decades. When did you first watch “Funny Girl”? I had to be under 3. I don’t quite remember the very first time, but I remember asking...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbra Streisand
Person
Beanie Feldstein
Person
Lana Condor
Deadline

Jane Lynch To Join Beanie Feldstein In Broadway’s ‘Funny Girl’ Revival; Ramin Karimloo, Jared Grimes Also Cast

Jane Lynch, Ramin Karimloo and Jared Grimes will join the previously announced Beanie Feldstein  in the upcoming Broadway revival of Funny Girl, the Michael Mayer-directed production set to begin previews at the August Wilson Theatre this spring. “I grew up to the Broadway cast album of Funny Girl,” said the five-time Emmy-winning Lynch, who will play the role of Mrs. Rosie Brice, mother to Feldstein’s Fannie Brice. “My mother and I knew every breath of that record and would sing it together at the top of our lungs. I am thrilled beyond words to be playing Fanny’s mother on Broadway. And...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Andrew Lloyd Webber, Beanie Feldstein, Sharon D. Clarke and Jerry Zaks Join Variety’s Legit: Return to Broadway Event

Variety‘s annual Broadway event, presented by City National Bank, is set to return on Oct. 12. Titled “Legit! The Return to Broadway,” it will include keynote conversations with legendary director Jerry Zaks, iconic composer and musical theater icon Andrew Lloyd Webber, plus the star of the upcoming “Funny Girl” revival, Beanie Feldstein. Additionally, producers Matt Ross (“Pass Over”), Brian Moreland (“Thoughts of a Colored Man”), and Lia Vollack (“MJ the Musical”) will take part in a “New Generation of Broadway Producers” panel. Sharon D. Clarke (“Caroline, or Change”), Ruben Santiago-Hudson (“Lackawanna Blues”) and Michael Urie (“Chicken & Biscuits”) will participate in...
ENTERTAINMENT
Billboard

Beanie Feldstein 'Didn't Understand' Why Lea Michele Was Trending When She Landed 'Funny Girl' Role

Beanie Feldstein landed her dream role as Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl, but she didn't realize who else had been gunning for it: Lea Michele. The 28-year-old actress will be leading the musical revival, which she previously told Variety provided Feldstein with "a foundation for my love of musical theater" ever since she requested (and successfully had) a Funny Girl-themed third birthday party.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Beanie Feldstein Only Understood Love Songs After Meeting Bonnie Roberts

Beanie Feldstein in movies like Booksmart, Lady Bird, and Neighbors 2. Now, the 28-year-old is putting a pause on her blockbuster career and heading to the big stage. In 2022, she’ll take the lead as Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl. While this isn’t her first time performing on Broadway (she held a small role in Hello, Dolly! in 2017), it will be her first time in a starring role.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grieving#The Sunday Times
NME

Beanie Feldstein recalls filming “traumatic” ‘Impeachment’ episode

Beanie Feldstein, who plays Monica Lewinsky in American Crime Story: Impeachment, has opened up about filming an especially intense episode of the show. The sixth instalment of the limited series, called Man Handled, focused on the detainment and interrogation of Lewinsky at the hands of the FBI. Feldstein worked closely...
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Funny Girl Star Beanie Feldstein Doesn’t ‘Know’ Lea Michele ‘Whatsoever’

Earlier this year, Beanie Feldstein nabbed the titular role in Funny Girl for the show’s first-ever Broadway revival: Fanny Brice, originated by Barbra Streisand in 1964. With that news, she received praise and support from a number of celebrities — including one Lea Michele, who graciously commented on Instagram, “Yes! YOU are the greatest star! This is going to be epic!” We say graciously, of course, because Michele herself is an avowed fan of Funny Girl, has been circling a Broadway return for years, and was at one point floated as a potential Fanny for a revival of the musical (funnily, echoing a Glee storyline). Because of all that history, Michele’s name trended on Twitter alongside Feldstein’s on the day of the casting announcement, which Feldstein was pretty confused about. “I didn’t know that any of this was happening, by the way,” she told Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show, Radio Andy. “All of a sudden people started explaining it to me and I was like, ‘What?’ Like … ‘I didn’t understand.’” Feldstein was sure to note that Michele “very sweetly wrote on my Instagram,” but added, “I don’t know the woman whatsoever.” Okay then!
CELEBRITIES
Cinema Blend

5 Marvel Characters Beanie Feldstein Would Be Perfect To Play

At 28 years old, Beanie Feldstein has already led one of the most exciting and promising careers of her generation in Hollywood (from her supporting role in the acclaimed sleeper hit Lady Bird, to her dramatic turn in the Impeachment: American Crime Story cast as Monica Lewinsky) and all while staying relatively quiet about being Jonah Hill’s younger sister. In fact, at this point, I would say that she has a pretty good shot at beating her Academy Award-nominated brother to the punch of starring in any superhero movies - unless you count the time he voiced Green Lantern in The LEGO Batman Movie.
MOVIES
Collider

Beanie Feldstein Plays the Titular Role in First Trailer for 'Harriet the Spy' Animated Series

Harriet the Spy will be making her way back into the mainstream beginning Friday, November 19 on Apple TV+, and we’ve got the trailer to give us a first look into the animated adaptation of this beloved children’s novel. Produced by The Jim Henson Company, we know we are in for a treat. The animated series will star Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart) as Harriet, the rebellious and enthusiastic 11-year-old up-and-coming writer, and Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch (Glee) as Ole Golly, Harriet’s no-nonsense nanny. The first five episodes of the series will debut on November 19, with five more to follow at a currently unannounced date in spring 2022.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
talesbuzz.com

OMG! Is Beanie Feldstein Is Giving Lea Michele The MARIAH CAREY ‘I DON’T KNOW HER’ Treatment?!

Beanie Feldstein didn’t mean to rain on Lea Michele’s parade. If you keep up with the Ryan Murphy-verse, you probably all know about this Funny Girl kerfuffle already. In short, Lea has been open for years about how she’s “obsessed” with Barbra Streisand/ Fanny Brice. She loves her, she idolizes her, she’s worked with her… but she won’t be stepping into her shoes.
CELEBRITIES
primetimer.com

Beanie Feldstein on her performance in this week's Impeachment: American Crime Story episode: "I don’t know if I’ll ever get over it, honestly"

“It was the most tremendous undertaking," she tells The New York Times of re-creating Monica Lewinsky being ambushed by FBI agents who grilled her in a hotel room, leaving her in tears and hysterics. Feldstein says she decided that her performance would rest less on physical or vocal impersonation than on something more ephemeral. “My goal was to just be emotionally true to what she was feeling at every moment,” she says, adding: “This episode pushed me emotionally in ways I never could have ever anticipated or understood. It was the most grueling, painful acting experience I’ve ever had.” In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Feldstein says it took 23 days to film this week's episode. "To say the least, yes. It was a 23-day shoot, which for a television episode is, I think, unheard of," she says. "I’m not too experienced in TV, but from what I heard from everyone it was sort of unique in that respect. I think it was because we had to get it right — no moment could be rushed, and thank God we were helmed by Ryan (Murphy) himself directing it, which was a huge honor for me. He directed the first episode of the series as well, but it’s an honor for me to work so closely with him on this episode. Of anything I’ve ever done in my working life, it’s the thing I’m singularly most proud of and nervous for." Why did shooting take so long? "We didn’t shoot every single day; our schedule with COVID was all over the place," she says. "It wasn’t contained. But also she’s in a room with anywhere from six to 10 men at any given moment, so it’s not just a two-person scene or a person alone in a room, which is much faster to shoot. It’s a great number of people and almost like a play, we had to all move as one and move together throughout the scenes."
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Kate Beckinsale opens up about her daughter's acting career

Kate Beckinsale won't force acting advice on her daughter. The 'Van Helsing' actress is delighted 22-year-old Lily Sheen - who she has with former partner Michael Sheen - has landed a role alongside Nicolas Cage in 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' but insisted she'll only give her career tips "when asked".
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

‘X Factor’ star Freddie Combs dead at 49

Freddie Combs, a minister and one-time star of music competition show “The X Factor” has passed away. He was 49. Combs’ wife, Kay, told TMZ the singer died last Friday following a slate of health problems. His death was not COVID-19 related but due to kidney failure. Freddie was surrounded by friends and family at a Florida hospital at the time of his death.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

The 10 best-dressed celebrities at the 2021 Emmys

The Emmys have returned IRL, along with the major fashion moments we’ve come to expect from television’s biggest night. And from Jennifer Coolidge’s sleek navy gown to Anya Taylor-Joy’s lemon soufflé-like couture confection, Sunday’s red carpet seriously delivered on the style front. Below, the 10 best looks from the 2021...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy