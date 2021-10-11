Brian May Says Queen Had ‘Unfair Advantage’ at Live Aid
The latest episode of Queen's The Greatest video series focuses on their triumphant 20-minute show at Live Aid in 1985. Freddie Mercury's band assembled a rapid-fire collection of hits as they took their turn on the Wembley Stadium stage in London. Their set – watched by 72,000 people in the venue and 1.9 billion on TV – has become regarded as one of the best live rock performances of all time, revitalizing Queen's career.
