Brian May Says Queen Had ‘Unfair Advantage’ at Live Aid

By this point, the story of how Jay-Z and UGK’s “Big Pimpin’” came together is the stuff of rap legend, and it turns out Hov knew that at the time, according to Bun B. During an interview with B High ATL, Bun B broke down the story of the song from recording it to shooting the iconic video. As he’s explained before, it took quite a while before the artists were able to collaborate, with Jay and UGK refusing to travel from their respective states due to the tense atmosphere in hip-hop at the time. Bun said he gave the “best bars I got” to the record, while Pimp C famously delivered an 8-bar verse “and nothing more,” which Bun called “8 of the most iconic bars in history.”

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO