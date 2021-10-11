CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Strong passes for 6 TDs, Nevada beats New Mexico St. 55-28

RENO, Nev. (AP) Carson Strong threw a career-high six touchdown passes - four in the second quarter - and Nevada cruised to a 55-28 win over New Mexico State on Saturday night.

Strong, who did not play in the fourth quarter, finished 25-of-32 passing for 377 yards with one interception.

But Strong got off to a rocky start. He threw an interception on Nevada's first offensive play from scrimmage and the Wolf Pack (4-1) went three-and-out on three of the next four drives and trailed 7-3 early in the second quarter before hitting Toa Taua, Justin Lockhart, Melquan Stovall and Cole Turner before halftime.

Nevada took the opening kick of the second half and Turner's 3-yard scoring catch capped a seven-play, 75-yard drive that made it 38-3. Strong connected with Henry Ballard for a 33-yard touchdown about four minutes later and cornerback BerDale Robins ripped the ball from New Mexico State's Jared Wyatt and raced 25 yards for a score to give Nevada a 52-3 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Jonah Johnson completed 38 of 62 passes for 425 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions for the Aggies. His 3-yard touchdown pass to Wyatt with 8:59 left in the first quarter opened the scoring.

New Mexico State (1-6), an FBS Independent, has lost three in a row.

