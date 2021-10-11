CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grainger's 5 TDs leads Georgia State past UL-Monroe, 55-21

MONROE, La. (AP) Darren Grainger threw four touchdown passes and ran for a fifth and Georgia State's ground game churned out 326 yards and four more touchdowns as the Panthers crushed Louisiana-Monroe, 55-21 on Saturday night.

The Warhawks scored the game's first touchdown when Chandler Rogers tossed a 25-yard strike to Zach Rasmussen with 9:35 left in the first quarter, but Georgia State roared back to score five touchdowns before Louisiana-Monroe finally answered with a Rogers-to-Zach Jackson touchdown from 18-yards out.

Grainger was 18 of 25 for 230 yards and led the Panther (2-4, 1-1 Sun Belt) ground game with 84 yards on 12 carries. Tucker Gregg added 83 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, Jamyest Williams had 67 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries and Cornelious Brown IV carried twice for 33 yards and a score.

Rogers was 15 of 23 for 208 yards and two touchdowns for UL-Monroe (2-3, 1-2 Sun Belt), carrying 14 times for 72 yards.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25.

