Forward discusses family, playing in Finland, expectations for season in first entry. Brad Lambert of JYP in Liiga, the top professional men's league in Finland, will file a draft diary for NHL.com this season leading up to the 2022 NHL Draft at Bell Centre in Montreal on July 7-8. The 17-year-old center, a projected first-round selection, has one assist and averages 12:44 in ice time in nine games this season. He scored 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in 46 games for JYP last season and scored four points (one goal, three assists) in seven games for third-place Finland at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship and five assists in five games in a fourth-place finish with Finland at the U-18 Worlds. He is under contract with JYP through this season.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO