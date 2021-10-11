CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA: Could Caris LeVert Be An All-Star This Season?

By Ben Stinar
AllPacers
AllPacers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nHjBD_0cNqOErA00

Caris LeVert had an outstanding season last year for the Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers.

After being traded from the Nets in the middle of the season to the Pacers he had to miss time due to surgery to treat kidney Cancer (see Tweets from The Athletic's' Shams Charania on January 26 below).

After making a full recovery, LeVert continued his season playing 35 games for the Pacers, and averaged 20.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists in those games.

On the season as a whole (counting his time with the Nets) he averaged 20.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 47 games.

Now that he has the surgery and the trade behind him, he enters a full season in Indiana with a good chance to make the All-Star game.

Why could LeVert be a 2022 All-Star?

The 27 year old is entering his sixth season in the NBA, and all five seasons he has been in the NBA his points per game average has gone up every single season.

That's right.

During his rookie season in Brooklyn he only averaged 8.2 points per game.

Three years later?

He averaged 18.7 points per game in 2019-20.

He is also a very underrated playmaker, because his 5.2 assists ranked him 45th in the NBA in assists per game.

While the may not sound great, he is a scoring shooting guard, and he still averaged more assists per game than point guards like Kemba Walker, Jamal Murray and Derrick Rose.

If he can continue the trajectory of his points per game average going up every season and averaged somewhere in the 22-24 PPG range while also grabbing five rebounds and dishing out five assists that's an All-Star.

Especially if the Pacers are a good team.

The only knock on LeVert last season?

His shooting percentage was low (32.6% from 3P), and he will need to be more efficient, but the surgery and trade have to be taken into account for his lack of consistency shooting.

There is no question that if the season goes well for the Pacers, LeVert could make his first trip to the All-Star game.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Chris Duarte should start if Caris LeVert has to miss time

It was recently announced that Indiana Pacers guard Caris LeVert has a stress fracture in his back. If LeVert has to miss some games to begin the season, could Chris Duarte be the answer to start?. Chris Duarte should start for the Indiana Pacers during Caris LeVert’s absence. It’s only...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Pacers make Caris LeVert available in Ben Simmons trade talks

The preseason is officially underway, and Ben Simmons remains a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. Despite the fines continuing to rack up, the three-time All-Star for the Sixers has stood firm on his holdout and does not plan to appear until his trade request is fulfilled. One team that has...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Caris Levert
Person
Jamal Murray
Person
Derrick Rose
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: The problems with Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert

Welp, another day, another Ben Simmons rumor; what else is new, Philadelphia 76ers fans?. On Tuesday, October 5th, Ian Begley of SNY reported that the Indiana Pacers are one of the teams who have talked to the Sixers about a potential Ben Simmons trade, with Caris LeVert being “among the players brought up in those communications.”
NBA
NBC Philadelphia

NBA Trade Rumors: Caris LeVert Brought Up in Ben Simmons Talks, Per Report

Intriguing young Pacers scorer brought up in Simmons trade talks: report originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Indiana Pacers are suddenly the team everyone is buzzing about as the Summer of Ben Simmons drags on into October. ESPN's Brian Windhorst called the Pacers a "sleeper" team to deal for...
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Trade Rumors: Sixers "Unmoved" By Malcolm Brogdon And Caris LeVert

A few years ago, Ben Simmons was considered one of the most valuable assets in the league. As a young and promising star with plenty of talent, he was coveted by nearly every team in the association. Recently, however, Simmons' value and reputation as a player have taken an enormous...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Brooklyn Nets#Cancer
RealGM

76ers Unmoved By Indiana's Ability To Offer Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert For Ben Simmons

The Indiana Pacers have been a team with legitimate interest in trading for Ben Simmons, though they haven't frequently been mentioned in the conversation publicly. The Pacers have "consistently registered interest" in trading for Simmons. The 76ers, however, have been unmoved by Indiana's package built around Malcolm Brogdon and Caris...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Austin Rivers had awesome reaction to Lakers roster move

Austin Rivers has been traded a total of five times in his NBA career, and there was a brief moment this week where the veteran guard thought he was on the move again. The Los Angeles Lakers signed undrafted rookie guard Austin Reaves to a contract on Monday. When Rivers saw Shams Charania of The Athletic report the news, he had to do a double-take. Rivers explained in a funny Instagram comment that he thought he read his own name and “was going to have to pack again.”
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Joel Embiid Says If The Warriors Offered Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson To The Sixers In Exchange For Him, They Would Accept It: "I Wouldn't Say No To That."

Joel Embiid is generally viewed as a top-10 player across the league. The 76ers superstar has shown his ability to dominate on the court as a multi-skilled big man with a throwback interior game. He's certainly very talented, and over the course of the playoffs, Embiid averaged 28.1 PPG and 10.5 RPG, while shooting very efficiently and playing some spectacular defense.
NBA
RealGM

James Harden Suggests He Won't Sign Extension With Nets To Become Free Agent In 2022

James Harden explained why he's taking his time on making a decision on whether he will sign a contract extension with the Brooklyn Nets before the season starts. "You know, I think over the course of my career I've never been a free agent before, so I've always just been loyal and just signed it, you know, the contract extension," said Harden to Malika Andrews. "Just being there, being there, being there. I just want to take my time with it. It would be very, very difficult to leave here, or to even leave Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving.
NBA
AllPacers

AllPacers

Indianapolis, IN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
964K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPacers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Indiana Pacers

Comments / 0

Community Policy